Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Reunites With Rest Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

When it was announced that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola would not be appearing in the new season of Jersey Shore, many speculated there could have been bad blood between Sam and the other cast members. But it looks like those rumors can be put to rest, at least as it relates to the women of Jersey Shore. According to a report from E! News, Sam has recently reunited with the ladies of this season of the MTV reality series.

On November 3, former co-star Deena Cortese hosted her baby shower and Sam was present at the event. Deena and husband Christopher Buckner are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, who they’ve planned to name after Deena’s deceased father and Buckner. The happy couple announced the pregnancy in July with the following statement.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester. Us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world our little family is growing,” she captioned the social media post.

At the couple’s baby shower, the Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram to share photos from the special night. In the images, Sam can be seen sitting next to Jenni “JWoww” Farley, with the expectant mother, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick all standing behind her.

“Deena’s Baby Shower ☺️ #Fam,” she captioned one of the snaps.

JWoww and Angelina also shared a group photo from the baby shower.

This isn’t the first time that Sammi reunited with her former castmates though. She was previously spotted with the Jersey Shore crew at Deena and Christopher’s wedding in October.

After the series ended, Snooki told the New York Times that the cast begged MTV to air a reboot.

“We basically were begging MTV to bring us back,” she said. “We were begging everyone to bring us back.”

Network executive SallyAnn Salsano, the creator and executive producer of the series, also said she believed the series ended too soon.

“I always felt like it ended before its time,” she said, “I understood that their lives were changing and the show can change with it.”

Eventually, MTV announced the reboot, calling it Jersey Shore Family Vacation. However, after her whirlwind romance with former co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro finally ended, Sammi opted not to rejoin the cast on the new season of the reality show.

“Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to go back on the show at all,” an insider told US Weekly. “She knew if she went back on it would be toxic. Just look at how everything is unfolding with Ronnie. She would have been thrown into this cheating drama for no reason just for being attached to the show.”

Sam and Ron called it quits in 2014, after he allegedly cheated on her, and has since moved on. She is now dating Christian Biscardi.

This season, Ronnie has found himself in another tumultuous love affair, as his on-off relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley has been documented on the show. The couple has been caught arguing on camera, one incident even led to Harley being banned from the hotel where the show was being filmed, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.