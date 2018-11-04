NBA Trade Talk: Kyle Korver To Lakers To Reunite With LeBron James

The Cavaliers are imploding and are on the verge of having a fire sale.

LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles and virtually everyone thought that things would be vastly different from the start. Unfortunately, things haven’t begun so well for the Lakers as they are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 3-5 through the first eight games. There are still a few pieces of the puzzle missing from making this team really good, and the trade talk going around is focused on Kyle Korver reuniting with LBJ out west.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a different look this season too as they’re finding out that life after LeBron isn’t overly fun. J.R. Smith has publicly stated he wants to be traded. Kevin Love is out four to six weeks with an injury. Oh, and the Cavs are 1-7 and tied for the worst record in the NBA with the Suns and Wizards.

Looking to generate some kind of a spark and possibly rebuild, Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Cavs are willing to test the trade market and Kyle Korver is a bargaining chip. The 37-year-old is beginning to show his age a little bit, but if matched with the right group of players around him, Korver can be a valuable asset.

Korver is owed $7.6 million and $7.5 million for the next season, and a team like the Lakers could give him one last good run to end his career.

Los Angeles Lakers: Trading for Kyle Korver isn't a bad idea – National Basketball Association News – https://t.co/JoXow5bFp9 pic.twitter.com/2TglXvfKMC — Los Angeles Sports News (@Lakers_newsnow) October 31, 2018

Hoops Hype points out that LeBron James and Kyle Korver were a dangerous duo in Cleveland, and it is a relationship that would work well in Los Angeles. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has struggled quite a bit for the Lakers as a reserve back-up guard, and it is a role that Korver would fit in nicely.

Despite the fact that Korver hasn’t been his usual self this season, he’s also being asked to do a lot more in Cleveland. The team is just not good overall, and that means more responsibility is falling on his shoulders which isn’t how his game rolls.

According to LA Sports Hub, the three-point shooting struggles of the Lakers are something that many expected this season. LeBron James is shooting under 25 percent and the rest of the team is not helping much.

Korver would be an instant upgrade from behind the arc for the Lakers, and playing with LBJ just makes him a better player. They fit well together when on the court and it is obvious that they both improve the game of the other. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to rebuild and see where the future brings them, getting rid of some of the older players is the way to go. If Los Angeles is willing to take on Korver’s salary in a trade, the Cavs should look at biting.