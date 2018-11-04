Spice Girls To Reunite For Tour Without Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls fan are in for a treat, as the group has decided to give fans what they want, what they really really want. Naturally, that would be a reunion. Yes, Fox News Network reported that the Sun newspaper said just this past Saturday that the 1990s English pop girl group will soon announce a brand new tour. Unfortunately one original member, Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, will not be joining. Victoria Beckham is now a successful fashion designer, and will not be able to reunite with the other band members. Emma (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Horner “Ginger Spice,” and Melanie Chisholm “Sporty Spice” will all be a part of the tour.

According to reports, the Spice Girls have recorded a special message. They plan to broadcast the message on Monday, when they will announce the 2019 United Kingdom stadium tour.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including “Wannabe” and “Viva Forever.” They performed as a four piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998 to try her own personal venture, split entirely in 2000, and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics. In their best years, the Spice Girls sold more than 31 million copies of their debut album globally. That album became the best selling album by a female based group in history. When their second album Spiceworld released, the album sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Altogether, the band has sold over 85 million records globally, maintaining their position as the best selling female group of all time, one of the best selling pop genre groups, and the biggest British pop sensation since The Beatles. The band even had a musical comedy film, directed by Bob Spiers, have a theatrical release in 1997. Spice World was Spiers’ second directd film.

Many fans will be waiting with bated breath for the tour, as in the past The Spice Girls hotly anticipated reunion has been cancelled. The last time this happened and hopes were dashed, it was again due to claims that Victoria Beckham was allegedly refusing to do the tour, reported The Daily Mail at that time. During that period, the Spice Girls were anticipated to make £30 million each following the tour which was due to begin in late September after manager Simon masterminded the comeback. In the report released by The Daily Mail journalists claimed that the band had been in “disarray” due to the “heated debates between the girls and Victoria.” It seems that this time, The Spice Girls will push forward without Posh, since that seems to be necessary.