Khloe Kardashian Harboring A Lot Of Anger About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is said to still be on the rocks seven months following his shocking cheating scandal.

According to a November 2 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is still harboring a lot of anger toward Tristan Thompson stemming from his infidelity, despite the fact that they are still together.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online. The cheating scandal erupted just days before the reality star gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True.

After that time, Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan until after the NBA season. The couple then moved back to L.A. and lived in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion together until Thompson was forced to return to Cleveland to rejoin his team in September.

Since that time, Kardashian and Thompson have been living on opposite ends of the country with Tristan in Ohio and Khloe remaining in California with baby True.

Sources now tell the magazine that Khloe is finding it “really tough” to move past the cheating scandal, and that she “still has a lot of hurt and anger” following her boyfriend’s infidelity.

“Khloe wants so badly for True to have a happy family. She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian rejoined Tristan Thompson in Cleveland this week so that the couple could celebrate their daughter’s first Halloween together.

Tristan took to social media to post a photo of his baby girl wearing a pink flamingo costume for the spooky holiday, and then later shared a photo of he and Khloe with their daughter as they celebrated Halloween together.

As for Khloe’s happiness, sources tell Us Weekly that she is willing to put up with a lot in order to keep her family together.

“People are underestimating how much she’s willing to take for love. If Khloe is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can’t take it anymore,” the insider dished, referencing her drama-filled marriage with Lamar Odom as an example.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.