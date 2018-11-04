Chris Stapleton & Wife, Morgane, Expecting Fifth Child Just Seven Months After Birth Of Twins

Country musician Chris Stapleton better keep producing money-making albums and selling out concert venues — he’s about to welcome his fifth child with his wife of 11 years, singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton.

What’s most surprising about the baby news, though, is that it comes a mere seven months after the April birth of the couple’s third and fourth children, twins Macon and Samuel.

Chris delivered the happy news on stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 2, where he was performing a gig as part of his “All-American Road Show” tour.

The Blast posted a video from the concert featuring his big reveal.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” the 40-year-old “Millionaire” singer told his adoring fans.

“Some of you may know that we have four children. And we just had twins about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we gonna make it five.”

The audience cheered wildly for Chris and Morgane, who was also on stage as she plays tambourine and sings backup in her husband’s band.

The growing Nashville-based family also includes a son and daughter, whose names have never been revealed publicly.

In a May 2016 interview with Billboard, Morgane talked about bringing the kids on the road with them.

“We’ve started doing as much of that as we can,” she said.

“It’s been a bit of a transition trying to figure out how to go about juggling this much work with family life because we’re gone so much. But any time we can bring them out, we do.”

Chris has two more concerts left to perform as part of his current tour — on November 3 at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, and November 4 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Then, on November 11, he will take part in the Joe Walsh & Friends Present VetsAid 2018 benefit concert in Tacoma, Washington, at the Tacoma Dome. The bearded musician will perform alongside the legendary guitarist, Don Henley, James Taylor, Haim, and Ringo Starr.

No word yet if Chris will be making an appearance at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 14, and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. However, he is nominated for five trophies this year: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (From A Room: Volume 2), Single of the Year (“Broken Halos”), and Song of the Year (“Broken Halos”).