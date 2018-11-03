Conor McGregor Ends Beef With Mike Tyson

Conor McGregor seems to have removed Mike Tyson from his list of enemies, based on a recent post on his Instagram page. In the caption of a photo of Tyson, McGregor admitted that they recently spoke to one another and put their differences “to bed.”

“You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun,” the MMA fighter wrote. “You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this!”

As MMA News reports, McGregor was previously displeased with Tyson because the former heavyweight champion said that he would be defeated in his bout with Floyd Mayweather. Tyson’s prediction came true as McGregor lost the fight after a TKO in the 10th round. According to MMA News, Tyson may have rubbed some salt in the wound when he called McGregor a “dumbass” for saying yes to the fight in the first place. McGregor responded to Tyson’s comments by referring to himself as “The New Don King.”

Mike Tyson and Don King, his former boxing promoter, have long been adversaries as Tyson has accused him of stealing millions of his fortune over the years.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Conor McGregor also revealed that the had tried Tyson’s Marijuana strain KO Kush.

“Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch “KO Kush” is really nice,” he added. “It was an honour to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor.”

He also advised Tyson to be vigilant about the people he keeps in his circle.

While McGregor admitted that he still didn’t agree with financial decisions that Tyson had made in the past, he maintained that he had the utmost respect for the boxing legend.

“You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it!” McGregor wrote.

As Russia Today reported, Mike Tyson supported Khabib Nurmagomedov against Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 229. But perhaps McGregor has gotten over that as well. Tyson’s prediction in this fight ended up coming true as Khabib beat Conor in that fight and then proceeded to get into a brawl with McGregor’s team after the fight was over.

Khabib and McGregor have had a longstanding feud, so we likely won’t get any posts from either fighter proclaiming love & respect for the other.