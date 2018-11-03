Second Major ‘Harry Potter’ Character Confirmed For ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Cast

A younger version of Minerva McGonagall will join the cast of 'Fantastic Beasts 2.'

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters in less than two weeks, and according to ComicBook’s sister site PopCulture, fans of the Harry Potter franchise are in for a real treat as a second major character from the franchise has been confirmed.

Originally played by Maggie Smith, Irish actress Fiona Glascott will step into the role of the younger Minerva McGonagall. The 35-year-old actress will be co-starring alongside Captain Marvel star Jude Law, who is stepping into the role of the younger Albus Dumbledore. For those unfamiliar with Fiona, her most recent TV credits include Showtime’s Episodes. Fiona also appeared in the first Resident Evil, as well as Brooklyn.

According to PopCulture, those well-versed in all things Harry Potter are having a hard time wrapping their brain around the inclusion of McGonagall as original lore from the series suggested she was born in 1935. This information conflicts with the plotline of Fantastic Beasts and the sequel, as the first film took place in 1926 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to take place just five months later.

So, per the original lore from the Harry Potter series, Minerva shouldn’t even be alive for nearly a decade later.

It, however, doesn’t appear to be something fans should be too worried about as Warner Bros. didn’t mention Glascott in the production notes for the film released earlier this week. So, there’s no reason to head to the theater in two weeks expecting Minerva to appear as a main character.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, J.K. Rowling had previously confirmed all of the Fantastic Beast movies were “mapped out” in a manner similar to the original Harry Potter films.

“As with the Harry Potter books, it is all mapped out. In fact, when we announced the five films, I talked about that. It’s always possible that some details will change along the way, but the arc of the story is there.”

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to tell parts of the backstory that never made it into the original books. I’m thinking particularly of one character that I think fans will be surprised to meet in this movie,” Rowling added.

I really hope not. Don't get me wrong McGonagall is a great character, but you retconning her age by 15/20 years has a big effect on the Potter films as canon or visa versa. McGonagall's birth (to my knowledge) and Fantastic Beasts 2 take place in the 1920s. https://t.co/M1g95nVkxa — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) November 3, 2018

While most of the first Fantastic Beasts film took place in America, and the second Fantastic Beasts film looks to take place in Europe, the author admitted she cannot wait to explore new places with her characters in future films.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Friday, November 16. The next addition to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchise will follow on November 20, 2020.