Blac Chyna Shows Off Breasts And Tattoos In Black Lace Lingerie

Blac Chyna has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her curvy figure on social media. The model regularly shares sexy photos of herself with her 14.8 million Instagram followers, and this weekend was no different. Chyna took to her profile to post an incredibly revealing photo of herself sitting on top of what appeared to be a pool table.

The 30-year-old mother of two can be seen wearing a full lace ensemble. Chyna wore a black lace bodysuit that accentuated her ample bosom, thigh high black mesh stockings, and a pair of matching gloves. She wore her cotton candy pink hair down her back while looking directly into the camera. Her makeup was also done, with perfectly arched brows and a subtle pink gloss on her lips.

Chyna’s outfit showed off her thigh tattoo, which covers most of her thigh, goes up to her hip, and stops just under her breasts.

In another snap of the same outfit, Chyna dons a matching masquerade-type mask. She captioned the photo, “I know, I know.” Her page was almost immediately filled with countless comments containing the flame emoji, which could imply that her followers were fans of the photo and have deemed it hot.

It seems the former stripper might also be adding “reality star” to her resume. A report from the Inquisitr states, Chyna might be joining the cast of popular TV show Love & Hip Hop, but Kim Kardashian isn’t too happy about the idea.

“Kim is afraid Chyna might embarrass herself, Rob, and everyone in the family, which really makes her nervous. Kim knows that Rob likes his privacy, and so Kim would hate for him to be put in an uncomfortable situation,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Chyna dated Rob Kardashian in 2016, and share a daughter, but the two struggled with making their relationship work and eventually called it quits. Since the split, Chyna has been romantically linked with a number of men, including an 18-year-old rapper who tried to propose to her, according to Page Six.

Earlier this month, she told the Daily Mail, she would be open to reuniting with Rob.

“Maybe with Rob,” Chyna said in response to being asked about the possibility reconnecting with her ex. “Maybe, but we’ll see.”

“I wouldn’t change nothing with ‘Rob & Chyna’ at all ’cause that was our reality,” she continued. “The good, the bad, and whatever else. I feel like a lot of people misconstrue the whole situation. There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super — smart as Dream. You can look into her face and just tell she was made with love. She’s, like, perfect.”

The two are reportedly in a good place and are co-parenting their daughter.