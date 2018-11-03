‘Evil Dead 2’ And ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Get Updates From Filmmaker Fede Alvarez

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel to 'Evil Dead' for nearly five years, but 'Don't Breathe 2' appears more likely to materialize.

Fans of the 2013 reboot of the Evil Dead franchise are looking at another quiet period. The director of Evil Dead (2013) recently asked fans via Twitter which movie they’d be more interested in seeing: Evil Dead 2 or a sequel to his original horror film, Don’t Breathe.

Evil Dead 2 won by a landslide, but according to MovieWeb, that didn’t help the movie’s chances of materializing. In fact, Alvarez seemed disappointed that Evil Dead 2 was the fan favorite, as Don’t Breathe 2 already has a script and Evil Dead 2 does not. He expressed regret in giving fans false expectations.

“I’ve learned to shut my mouth when it comes to these things. It tends to turn into headlines. We just never want to play with anyone’s expectations. When I tweeted that I was interested in seeing what people prefer. We were having some internal debates about what people would be interested in most. Unfortunately, Evil Dead 2 won. Which, I guess I would have preferred Don’t Breathe 2 to win because it’s one of my own creations. Obviously Evil Dead has the bigger following. So that’s what happened. “We do have a script for Don’t Breathe 2. That’s the only difference. We don’t have a script for Evil Dead 2.”

The director added that none of this means he won’t direct either movie, or possibly produce, but Don’t Breathe 2 appears to be more likely to happen first. Actor Bruce Campbell, who played the iconic horror hero in the original three Evil Dead movies, revived his role for the Starz series Ash Vs. Evil Dead. After the cancellation of the series, Campbell announced earlier this year that he was retiring from the role of Ash Williams, leaving the future of the franchise uncertain.

You Can Now Pre-Order the Unrated Version of the ‘Evil Dead’ Remake on U.S. Blu-ray! – https://t.co/5gc9KRshHB — Evil Dead News (@EvilDeadNews) October 11, 2018

The 2013 reboot of Evil Dead didn’t star Bruce Campbell, but instead, introduced a new heroine named Mia, portrayed by Jane Levy. Evil Dead scored well with fans, despite Campbell’s absence and pulled in $97 million at the box office on a $17 million budget.

Despite a pleading of fans and solid box office numbers, Evil Dead 2 appears no closer to production than it did when Evil Dead was first released to theaters.

Don’t Breathe was released in 2016 and scored better with movie critics than Evil Dead. It also did better box office numbers, taking in $157 million on a budget of approximately $10 million.

Currently, Fede Alvarez is promoting his upcoming movie, The Girl In The Spider’s Web, which opens November 9 and is getting mixed reactions from movie critics.