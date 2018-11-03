WWE News: Brock Lesnar Is Scheduled For A Ridiculous Number Of Appearances After Title Win At ‘Crown Jewel’

Wrestling fans may already realize this, but they won't see a lot of Brock Lesnar.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar came out of nowhere and returned to WWE at Hell in a Cell to insert himself back into the main event scene. The “Beast Incarnate” was inserted into the WWE Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel, which became a singles bout after Roman Reigns’ leukemia battle reveal. That led to Lesnar winning the vacant title over Braun Strowman and becoming champion again, but don’t expect to see much of him.

When Reigns revealed he would be taking time off to battle leukemia, virtually everyone thought Braun Strowman’s time had finally come. Crown Jewel took place as scheduled and as recapped by Inquisitr, Strowman didn’t win the Universal Title. As a matter of fact, he didn’t even come close to capturing it.

Baron Corbin hit Strowman with the belt before the bell rang and the big man was absolutely destroyed by Lesnar after that. Lesnar delivered four F-5s, which Strowman kicked out of, but he couldn’t get past the fifth one which put him down for the 1-2-3 count.

Now, Lesnar is the champion on Monday Night Raw once again, even though there has been a lot of discussion about him going back to UFC. With his full contract status not entirely known, fans should not expect to see much of the beast from this point forward.

WWE

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of BodySlam.net, Lesnar is not going to be a full-time superstar and will have a very limited schedule. When breaking it down even more, Dave Meltzer states that Brock Lesnar is only currently scheduled to appear two more times after Crown Jewel.

“Lesnar is signed for at least 2 more appearances. You always knew there’s a chance because how many times are you going to surprise people with Lesnar winning without people going, ‘Well there’s always a chance.’ So Lesnar is signed for at least 2 more appearances. He’s going to face AJ at Survivor Series which is non-title and the plan is for Strowman whether that’s at Rumble or Mania — I don’t know.“

As soon as the WWE Universal Championship Match was over at Crown Jewel, the announcement was made of the Raw vs. SmackDown Live match at Survivor Series. AJ Styles took on Lesnar last year at the same event, and it ended with Lesnar winning, but it was a good match.

WWE

It isn’t known when Lesnar’s second appearance will be, but Meltzer said he could see Braun Strowman winning the Royal Rumble and fighting for the title at WrestleMania. Of course, anything could possibly happen in the coming months and plans do change all the time.

Brock Lesnar is once again the WWE Universal Champion thanks to his easy victory at Crown Jewel, but he’s going right back to being a part-time superstar. For now, he’s only going to appear on WWE television two more times and Survivor Series is one of them, but there’s no telling when he’ll be seen again.