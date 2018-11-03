Farrah Abraham Defends Her Decision To Quit Celebrity Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham has dropped out of her celebrity boxing match with Nicole Alexander. The former Teen Mom OG star says that she was forced to quit the event after the promoter didn’t live up to his end of the contract.

According to a November 2 report by Hollywood Life, Farrah Abraham claims that she had to quit the celebrity boxing match, where she was supposed to fight against former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, and that it’s not her fault she’s no longer involved in the event.

Abraham claims that Damon, the promoter, promised to book flights and hotel rooms for her mother, Debra Danielson, and her daughter, Sophia, as well as her coaches and celebrity guests to come and watch the event. However, they failed to do so, which pushed Farrah to drop out of the match.

The ex-Teen Mom OG star says that the promoters failed to deliver on their promises and are “unprofessional” in the way they conduct their business. In addition, Farrah says that her career has been threatened with lawsuits, which is a form of bullying, the same cause that Abraham claimed to be fighting to bring awareness to in the boxing match.

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end. Upon him making a mockery of the anti bully match, and by he himself acting like a bully and being found guilty and having been to jail for beating up his girlfriend, this promoter has lied about buying the flights & will not provide me any security. Threatening me is a bullying action, having Drita as referee is again making a joke of an anti bullying match. As a mother, I stand firm and I will not tolerate illegal, unsafe, or bullying behavior, the promoters and all associated are in breach on their part.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham’s legal issues with the celebrity boxing match promoters may just be getting started. However, her battery charges stemming from her arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this year is over.

On Friday, Farrah appeared in court to take a plea deal. The former Teen Mom pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, and then had her battery charges dropped. Farrah will now be on probation for two years and serve community service for five days following the plea deal.

Farrah Abraham has not yet officially been replaced for the celebrity boxing match event, which is supposed to take place next weekend.