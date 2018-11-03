Avril Lavigne Talks About Her Doppelgänger And Rumors About Her Death

Avril Lavigne is back on the music scene and so is the conspiracy theory surrounding her death. The Canadian singer recently released a new single, “Head Above Water,” which is the first track she has released in over five years, according to a report from the Independent.

Celebrity conspiracy theories have existed for decades, but it seems the invention of the internet and the rise social media has catapulted things, making it a lot easier to share and have theories go viral. Fans are now able to access and comb through old celebrity interviews, analyze a slew of photos, and then formulate the most far-fetched ideas and stories about their favorite celebrity. These theories are often completely devoid of any real truth and it’s perhaps the utter ridiculousness of the idea that prompts countless shares and retweets across social media platforms.

In May 2017, a rumor of Lavigne resurfaced, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. According to the theory, the real singer died in the early 2000s and has been replaced with a doppelgänger named Melissa.

But it seems Lavigne is finally setting the record straight. While talking to Jackie Henderson, a popular Australian radio host on KIIS 1065, she had this to say.

“Yeah, some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?”

In an open letter on her website, Lavigne opened up to her fans about her struggle with a life-altering disease.

“I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme disease. I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going underwater and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe,” she said.

The 33-year-old singer has also said she is still close to ex-husband Chad Kroeger, according to the Daily Mail. The couple married in 2013 but separated just two years later in 2015.

“Chad and I are really good friends. We have remained close and he supports me to this day. So it was really special to have him there and helping me,” she said.

Earlier this year, the singer was spotted out with Phillip Sarofim, son of Egyptian American billionaire Fayez Sarofim. The pair were seen holding hands in California, according to a report from People. The pair reportedly met through mutual friends and immediately hit it off. The relationship is still fairly new, E! News reported, the singer and Sarofim had only been dating “for two to three months,” at the time of the report.

The Grammy nominee was previously linked to producer J.R. Rotem in 2017.