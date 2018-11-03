‘True Detective’ Season 3 Trailer Lands As A Potential Return To Form For The HBO Series

Nic Pizzolatto attempts to revive 'True Detective' following a largely disappointing second season.

Season 1 of True Detective landed as a critical darling in 2014. The debut of Nic Pizzolatto’s original series touted a strong lead cast featuring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. It currently sits at an 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series’ second season, on the other hand, was a critical disappointment. The cast consisted of Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn, who all received praise for their performances. The season itself was much less consistent in its praise, as it currently holds only a 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Today, however, True Detective Season 3 is being welcomed with open arms, as fans and critics both seem excited by the debut of the new trailer. GQ recently reported that the trailer “looks great.”

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) will play the lead role in True Detective Season 3, which is set to premiere on January 13, 2019, following a hiatus of more than three years. The last episode of True Detective Season 2 aired on August 9, 2015.

Season 3 apparently takes place in the Ozarks and tells a story spanning three decades. Ali portrays detective Wayne Hays, who is being haunted by an old case involving missing children. Carmen Ejogo, Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff, and Scoot McNairy will also star in Season 3 of True Detective.

Season 1 of the series followed detective Rustin Cohle (McConaughey) as he joined his partner, Martin Hart (Harrelson), to solve a string of murders and disappearances related to a horrifying figure known to police as the “Yellow King.” The show dealt heavily with deep philosophical themes, a literary style all its own, and carried an emotional weight which resonated with audiences across the country.

The second season of True Detective followed the intertwined stories of three different detectives working in the fictional town of Vinci, California, and was praised for exploring themes of masculinity and emotional weight, but was also considered by many critics to be disjointed when compared with the first season.

Viewership slipped from 3.52 million viewers for Season 1’s finale, to 2.73 million for the finale of Season 2. HBO did not put an axe to the show, despite dwindling viewership and quickly-waning critical reviews.

Instead, the network vowed to let Pizzolatto work at a slower pace and allow True Detective Season 3 to come together organically. The hiatus seems to have paid off. More than three years after a disappointing second season, fans and critics both seem pumped for another trip into the dark world of True Detective.