Trump Supporter Steve Spaeth Tells Reporter He’d Shoot His Liberal Sister In The Face If Civil War Broke Out

The 40-year-old Wisconsin business owner said his sister 'has to know how passionate I am about our president.'

Steve Spaeth loves his sister, but if he ever had to pick between her or Donald Trump, it would be an easy decision.

If a civil war were ever to break out in the United States between liberals and conservatives, the Wisconsin Trump supporter would shoot his liberal sister in the face without hesitation.

He’s even told her as much.

“If there is a civil war in this country and you were on the wrong side, I would have no problem shooting you in the face,” Spaeth told The Guardian at a Trump rally this week, recalling his conversation with his sister.

The Guardian‘s Ed Pilkington followed Trump for a week as the president attended five different rallies to help promote Republican candidates. Along the way, Pilkington chronicled the intense emotions that many of the Trump supporter displayed and the anger many expressed toward those on the other side of the political spectrum.

Spaeth, a 40-year-old small business owner from Wisconsin, told Pilkington that has a deep hatred for those who hold different political views.

“Not at all,” Spaeth said when asked if hate was too strong a word for his emotions. “I have a deep and absolute disgust for these human beings.”

He went on to name a series of his biggest opponents in the media and Democratic Party, all of whom Donald Trump has frequently attacked and all but one was the target of bombings allegedly carried out by another ardent Trump supporter, Cesar Sayoc.

The interview has led to some backlash against Steve Spaeth, with many finding his company online and calling for a boycott. Others pointed out how the more extremist Trump supporters could easily be moved to violence through the president’s harsh and sometimes violent rhetoric.

Steve Spaeth, 40, said “hate” was not too strong a word to describe his feelings towards CNN, Hillary Clinton, Pocahontas etc. “I have a deep and absolute disgust for these human beings.” https://t.co/0T04duQQR2 via rawstory — Amy Holden Jones (@aholdenj) November 2, 2018

Donald Trump himself came under fire this week after the attempted bombings and an attack on a Jewish synagogue that left 11 dead. While the alleged synagogue shooter expressed anger for Donald Trump for allegedly kowtowing to Jewish interests, he did buy into right-wing conspiracies that wealthy Jewish philanthropist George Soros was funding a migrant caravan headed toward the United States to seek asylum.

While Steve Spaeth did not express any desire to harm these opponents, he told Pilkington that he would certainly be ready if Donald Trump were to spark a civil war. That includes his sister, as Spaeth said, “She has to know how passionate I am about our president.”