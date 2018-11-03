It’s Kendall Jenner’s Birthday — See All Of The Loving Messages Sent To Her From The Kardashian & Jenner Clan

November 3 is Kendall Jenner’s birthday, and members of her famous family have been sharing their love for her on social media all day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was born 23 years ago in Los Angeles, California. She is the first of two children born to Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner), who had married on April 21, 1991. Both of her parents had been previously married before and she already had eight older step-siblings when she came into the world.

The “Happy Birthday” messages for the much-loved model started pouring in early on Saturday.

Parent Caitlyn was one of the first people to post a greeting on social media for Kendall, explaining that the day of her birth was “rough,” but today will be “amazing” for her.

“I am so proud of everything you do and the beautiful woman you are. I am beyond proud to call you my daughter, Happy birthday baby,” Caitlyn said on Instagram alongside a photo in which she is holding a yawning and white-clad baby Kendall.

Mom Kris shared a six-picture collage of her second youngest child, her “beautiful Angel girl,” on Instagram, which showed the gorgeous mother-daughter duo together throughout the years.

“You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart,” wrote Kris.

“I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know.”

Khloe Kardashian posted a slideshow on Instagram in honor of her stepsister’s special day. The first snapshot was of the two dressed as sexy Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween this year. Then there were four solo shots of Kendall, including one in which she is only wearing a pair of Calvin Klein undies and drinking a glass of wine. A video of the two hugging — with Khloe lifting Kendall in the air — ended the slideshow.

“I love you for who you are and couldn’t imagine a life without YOU,” Khloe began her lengthy caption to “Kenny.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian posted an old snapshot from when she was a teenager and Kendall was just a toddler. Kim is lying on a bed and little Kendall is sitting on top of her. There is a 15-year age difference between the two stepsisters.

“I hope you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it,” said Kim in part of her Instagram caption.

Lastly, Kendall’s only full sibling, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, shared nine absolutely adorable photos of the two as children on Instagram. Wearing matching outfits in several of the pics, it’s clear that these two have been BFFs since day one.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my best friend, my sister! I couldn’t have done it all without you,” said Kylie’s short and sweet note.

Kendall is still waiting for stepsister Kourtney Kardashian and stepbrother Rob Kardashian to publicly wish her a “Happy Birthday.”

No word yet as to where she plans on partying tonight, but Thursday night she was spotted in Philadelphia with on-again, off-again beau Ben Simmons.