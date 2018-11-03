Jenna Dewan & New Boyfriend Steve Kazee Pack On The PDA Amid Channing Tatum Divorce

Jenna Dewan and her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, aren’t hiding their relationship. The couple were spotted hitting the town together this week, and didn’t hold back when it came to showing off some major PDA.

According to a Nov. 2 report by Daily Mail, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are officially official. The couple were seen for the first time kissing and holding hands, which confirmed their relationship just days after the actress filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Channing Tatum.

Jenna and Steve snuggled up together during a recent trip to Palm Springs. The couple were reportedly celebrating the Tony Award winner’s 43rd birthday together by getting out of Hollywood.

Paparazzi caught the pair strolling the streets and holding hands as Jenna talked on her cellphone. Dewan wore a knee-length black dress, which showed off her toned legs, and she made the casual look more fun by adding a denim jacket over top.

The actress donned a pair of black sneakers and wore large hoop earrings, as well as a pair of oversize sunglasses to complete her look. Meanwhile, the Broadway star donned a white t-shirt for the outing.

Just Jared reports that later the couple headed to dinner and showed off even more PDA. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee were spotted hugging and kissing each other as they waiting for a table outside of a Mexican restaurant on Friday night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum both filed for divorce late last month. In the divorce documents, both Dewan and Tatum asked for joint custody of their daughter, Everly, and Jenna also asked for alimony.

Jenna is said to be worth about $20 million, while Channing is estimated to worth around $50 million. Tatum has asked that Dewan’s rights to spousal support be terminated in his end of the divorce filing.

However, the pair did not let their impending divorce get in the way of celebrating the Halloween holiday with their daughter. Jenna dressed up as Cleopatra, while Channing donned a blue Genie costume from the movie Aladdin.

The duo reunited to take Everly trick-or-treating together, and documented the outing for social media. Tatum and Dewan also stopped for a Halloween selfie together, proving that co-parenting their daughter will always come first.

While Jenna Dewan has moved on with Steve Kazee, Channing Tatum has also found a new love. The Magic Mike star is currently dating singer Jessie J., and even recently took little Everly to watch his new girlfriend perform.