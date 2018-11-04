Meghan Markle’s BFF, Jessica Mulroney, Says No To A Free Electric Jaguar I-Pace, Per ‘The Mirror’

Meghan Markle’s very close friend, Jessica Mulroney, was reportedly offered a free electric Jaguar. The I-Pace retails from $69,500 and up, and is Jaguar’s first electric vehicle. Jessica supposedly spoke with reps about this free car during the Invictus Games, which was notably one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stops during their first international tour together.

The friend and stylist actually went on the royal tour alongside Meghan, but paid her own way. Jessica was also joined by her husband, and there has been little known so far about Mulroney’s involvement in the trip. However, many think that she helped her friend with styling tips during the many wardrobe changes. But now, The Mirror noted Jaguar’s generous offer, which so far hasn’t been accepted. A rep said the following after a Daily Mail article reported that the gift was being accepted.

“[The Mulroneys] have not agreed to formally accept a Jaguar i-Pace at this time.”

Ever since Meghan became a duchess, there has been reports that she has been keeping her friends circle small. After all, she has enough drama to deal with, considering her dad and half-siblings are constantly profiting off her name by giving interviews. So Jessica heading on the royal tour is significant, because she’s apparently a friend that Markle trusts very much.

With all that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Jessica really did turn down the free car. After all, the presumption would be that it’s a sort of promotional win-win situation for Jaguar. The company would be able to gain an endorsement from Meghan’s best friend, while Jessica would get a nice car. But for Mulroney, the decision to say no could be key in keeping her relationship with the duchess intact.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are likely unwinding from the big tour, during which Markle have several speeches that were well-received. In one, she talked about feminism, detailed Hello! Magazine.

“Yes, women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness. Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also about what that represents. The basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community. The involvement and voice that allows you to be a part of the very world you are a part of.”

Hopefully Meghan can continue to focus on things that matter, instead of being distracted by others’ behavior.