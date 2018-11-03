Celebrities And Musical Guests Revealed For Disney Holiday Specials And Christmas Day Parade 2018

Disney may actually bring forth much more of the parade this year, and that will make everyone happy.

The holidays at Disney Parks are always a lot of fun, and even those who aren’t visiting before the end of the year will be able to celebrate at home. As reported by the Inquisitr, the filming dates for the holiday specials and Christmas Day Parade will be on November 7-11, 2018, but we never knew when they would air. Now, Disney has revealed just when you can catch them all on television along with which musical guests and celebrities will be on hand for the festive fun.

In 2018, Disney is bringing forth three specials for fans to enjoy and they will most certainly be star-studded. Set at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, guests will be able to also see how the Christmas holidays are celebrated on the high seas with Disney Cruise Line.

One of the cool things this year is that the word “parade” has been added back to the Christmas Day special. That word has been missing from the title for quite some time, but hopefully, it means more of it will be shown than in past years.

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the full line-up of musical performances and special moment that guests will be able to see this year. ABC and Disney Channel will air the specials and parade, but you may want to set your DVRs as there is going to be a lot you will not want to miss.

Disney Parks will bring star-studded celebrations to ABC and Disney Channel this holiday season! Get all the details: https://t.co/i5ez0QMmy8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 2, 2018

Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party

Friday, November 23, 2018, in the DisneyNOW app

Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 8-8:30 p.m. EST on Disney Channel

Jordan Fisher will host the event along with Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus of Disney Channel’s Coop & Cami Ask the World. Along with musical performances, guests will receive a behind-the-scenes preview of Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Spring of 2019.

Musical performances and celebrity appearances include:

Booboo Stewart

Kylee Russell

Sadie Stanley

Sean Giambrone

Gwen Stefani – “Let It Snow”

Brett Eldredge – “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Asher Angel – “Last Christmas”

Meg Donnelly – “Mele Kalikimaka”

Danny Cox

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Thursday, November 29, 2018, from 9-11 p.m. EST on ABC Television Network and ABC app

Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland will host the event from Walt Disney World on the east coast while Jesse Palmer will be their co-host out in Disneyland. This is going to be a huge event full of numerous musical performances and celebrity appearances.

Gwen Stefani – “Feliz Navidad”

Meghan Trainor – A medley of her hits

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Andrea Bocelli with son, Matteo Bocelli – “Fall on Me” from Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Jordan Fisher – “Come December”

Aloe Blaac – “I Got Your Christmas Right Here”

Maddie Poppe – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Why Don’t We – “Silent Night/Hey Good Lookin”

Danny Cox

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Tuesday, December 25, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST, 9-11 a.m. CST/MST/PST on ABC Television Network and ABC app

Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland will host the event from Walt Disney World while Jesse Palmer is once again in Disneyland. Cierra Ramirez and Trevor Johnson will join the announce team as parade correspondents.

The musical performances will all take place from WDW while the parade is filmed out at the Disneyland Resort.

Gwen Stefani – “Winter Wonderland”

Brett Eldredge – “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

Andrea Bocelli – “Ave Maria”

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli – “White Christmas”

Jordan Fisher – “This Christmas”

Aloe Blaac – “Tell Your Mama”

Olivia Holt

Maddie Poppe – “Rock’ Around the Christmas Tree”

DCappella – Last Christmas”

Why Don’t We – “Kiss This Christmas”

It is no longer just the Christmas Day Parade presented by Disney Parks, but numerous specials to get you in the holiday spirit. The musical performances and parade will end up being taped very soon at the parks, but they won’t air until near the end of November and on the holiday itself near the end of the year. Make sure to mark them on your calendars as you won’t want to miss the celebrities, Disney characters, musical performances, and more.