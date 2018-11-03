Bella Hadid Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram As She Preps For The Victoria Secret’s 2018 Fashion Show

The 2018 Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show is set to take place in just a few days and it’s shaping up to be an amazing one. The show will feature top models like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and everybody is getting settled in New York City for the final preparations. Over the weekend, Bella shared some photos from her prep via her Instagram page and her fans cannot wait to see the real deal.

Saturday afternoon, Bella Hadid shared a set of several photos to her Instagram page and noted that she was in the midst of fittings for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She noted that she can’t wait for the show and she teased that she’s wearing multiple beautiful outfits.

Hadid added that she’s feeling happy and healthy these days and she is thrilled to be involved in the show again. As the Inquisitr recently noted, Bella is slated to walk the runway with her sister Gigi and their bestie Kendall Jenner.

In all of the photos that Hadid shared on Saturday, she is wearing a gorgeous pair of knee-high snakeskin boots along with a sexy black bra and a pair of black high-cut panties. The combination showed off Bella’s taut abs and long legs along with a good amount of cleavage.

Hadid stunned her followers with several different poses while wearing this sexy getup and her fans loved each shot. Bella has 20.7 million followers on Instagram these days and she’s considered one of the top models in the industry right now. In about 45 minutes, her series of shots had more than 500,000 likes and 4,500 comments.

The feedback Bella received was overwhelmingly in favor of this sizzling hot look. She snagged comments in a variety of languages, with many people saying she looked like a goddess.

In the midst of her fittings for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bella took to her Instagram Stories to wish her bestie Kendall Jenner a happy birthday. Hadid shared several throwback photos to times the two have spent together previously and many would guess that they’ll be doing some fun celebrating in person this weekend as they prep for the upcoming show.

Executive producer Ed Razek is teasing that this will be the best show they’ve done, and it will also include Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and quite a few other gorgeous ladies who will be strutting their stuff. The show will take place in NYC on November 8 and will be broadcast on ABC on December 2. Bella Hadid and her fellow top models look like they’ll be pulling out all the stops for this show and fans cannot wait to check it out.