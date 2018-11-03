Amnesty International Renames Street Outside Saudi Arabian Embassy In London To ‘Khashoggi Street’

Following the brutal murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which left the whole world shocked, the street outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in London has been unofficially renamed “Khashoggi Street.”

The street was renamed by the international humanitarian organization Amnesty International to mark a month since Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi — who frequently criticized the kingdom’s leader, Prince Mohamed bin Salman, in his columns — went to the Saudi consulate on October 2 to get the paperwork required to marry his Turkish fiancee.

According to a report by Amnesty International, a mock sign was erected near the Saudi embassy’s gate “exactly one month after CCTV cameras last recorded the journalist entering the consulate building in Istanbul.”

After Khashoggi’s disappearance, an investigation by Turkish authorities revealed that the journalist was strangled and his body was dismembered. But as the remains of the journalist could not be found, Turkish authorities have claimed that Khashoggi’s remains were dissolved in acid to remove every proof related to the crime, per an earlier report by the Inquisitr.

Initially, when Saudi Arabia was pressured by Turkey and the international community to investigate the journalist’s disappearance, it said that the journalist had left the embassy. After mounting pressure and growing evidence of the murder, however, the Saudi public prosecution said that Khashoggi died after getting into a “fist-fight.” The kingdom has reportedly arrested 18 members of the hit squad that killed Khashoggi.

Amnesty International has dismissed the Saudi claims as “not trustworthy” and has called for a U.N. investigation into the brutal murder. According to Amnesty’s U.K. director, Kate Allen, Khashoggi’s killers must be brought to justice.

“The whole world has been shocked by this grotesque killing, and it’s vital that we don’t let the outrage fade away without justice being done.”

She said that not only those who carried out the murder must be brought to justice, but those who ordered it and knew everything beforehand must also be punished.

“Contrary to claims made by the Saudi Crown Prince and others, Saudi Arabia hasn’t been ‘reforming,’ it’s been rounding up critics and activists in a brutal human rights crackdown,” she said, adding that the U.K. needs to “completely re-appraise” its ties with Saudi Arabia and move on from its “failed softly-softly ‘engagement’ approach to one where ministers raise human rights openly and frankly with their counterparts in Riyadh.”