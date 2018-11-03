Masked Gunmen Shoot 14-Year-Old And Her 5-Year-Old Brother While Trick-Or-Treating In Philadelphia

Two children were shot in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Halloween night while trick-or-treating. Police are still searching for the shooters, who they believe were wearing masks at the time of the crime. The victims were a 14-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother. The boy was shot once in his left leg, and a bullet grazed the right leg of his sister. Both were treated at a local hospital. The girl was put in a cast and released while her brother remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in stable condition. Police have no description of the car in which the two gunmen were riding and have not recovered a weapon. They are hoping to find surveillance video that will help them in their investigation.

The children were shot about 6 p.m. on Halloween night while out with an aunt. Fourteen-year-old Mikaya Williams said she recognized the two suspects from the neighborhood, but didn’t know their names. She watched as they pulled up and got out of the car. She said that at least one of them was wearing a red and white mask and that they were both wearing dark clothes. She ran when she saw a gun, but saw both people run north on Hope Street after the incident. She said that she is unable to provide more details because her main concern was protecting her brother Mael Howel.

Police delivered gifts and candy to the 5-year-old boy in the hospital. Joe Sullivan, deputy commissioner of patrol operations expressed his support of the boy on Twitter.

“Our entire city needs to unite around this young man and work together to stop the gun violence. ALL kids have a right to have a childhood! No Exceptions!”

Their mother also expressed her frustration.

“Gun violence is ridiculous. It makes no sense to send your children out to trick-or-treat and then you get a phone call that not one but two of your children were shot… I’m highly embarrassed for the neighborhood and it’s just ridiculous as a mother.”

Police say the two shooters were shooting back and forth in “total disregard for public safety” when the two children got caught in the crossfire. They believe six shots were fired as evidenced by shell casings they found near candy dropped during the incident. One bullet went through the window of a nearby home, according to NBC Philadelphia, and another struck a nearby car.

Police are asking anyone with information that may lead to the capture of the shooter to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.