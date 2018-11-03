Iggy Azalea Skips The Pants, Shows Off Legs & Thighs As She Cuddles Up In Chair

Australian rap artist and newly minted model Iggy Azalea took to Instagram moments ago to share a sultry and sexy snapshot to her 12.5 million fans and followers on the popular social media platform.

Eschewing any form of pants or leggings, the curvaceous beauty reclines on a comfortable looking chair, pulling her knees up to her chest — and showing a lot of thigh and leg in the process. Wearing a plush, royal blue robe with a purple tint on her upper torso, Iggy looks as cozy as can be as she strikes one of her signature sultry poses.

Wearing perfect makeup, including a glossy fuchsia lip gloss and extremely prominent eyelashes extended by a miracle of mascara, Iggy Azalea looks every bit a queen as she displays a devil-may-care attitude towards the camera lens. Her perfectly sculpted eyebrows frame her iconic chestnut brown eyes, and the artist behind “Impossible is Nothing” also sports a flaming crimson hairdo that seems to color balance very well against the fluffy robe in which she’s clad.

The “Fancy” singer can be seen in the sensual snap wearing a full array of perfectly manicured nails, long and tapered at the tips, in an off-white or nude shade.

Throwing a bit of a shout out to her fashion brand partner, Fashion Nova, in the caption, Iggy’s latest Instagram share has already attracted a great deal of attention. Racking up over 100,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in less than 30 minutes after having gone live, it appears that this sizzling and seductive image has captured the imagination of many of the Australian artist’s admirers.

I’m officially unsigned !!!!

???????? Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo! ???????????????? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 3, 2018

Iggy Azalea has made headlines most recently, as XXL reports, for having finally escaped her recording deal with Island Records. After initially having been inked to a contract with Def Jam Records as she dropped her debut album, The New Classic, in 2014, Azalea has struggled to release music since then — only having recently released a short EP, Survive the Summer, under Island’s distribution. A tour of the same name was planned to take place later this year, but has since been canceled, with most industry insiders speculating that pre-sale tickets were slow to move.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, however, that doesn’t mean that Iggy is taking kindly to critics who pan her musical stylings in favor of the suggestion that she should pivot to full-time modeling.

“‘We said modeling’ I didn’t ask for your order,” she tweeted in response to such calls made by critics in June of this year.“I didn’t even make you a plate. I’ll serve up whatever the f*** I please.”