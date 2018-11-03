A Man Smeared Peanut Butter On His ‘Jewels,’ And An English Bulldog Named Biggie Bit Them Clean Off

The dog has been euthanized.

A Scottish man is without two very important parts of his body – you can guess which ones – after he smeared peanut butter on them only to have them bitten off by his English bulldog, Biggie.

As News Corp Australia reports, the circumstances that led up to the unidentified 22-year-old man losing his genitals to his pet remain rather hazy. But here’s what is known: early in the morning of October 7, neighbors heard the sound of a “loud party” coming from the address in Haddington, East Lothian, Scotland.

At about 4:00 a.m., neighbors heard loud barking coming from the house. Four hours later, they heard the dog barking again. Then at about 2:30 p.m., reports the Mirror, police were called to the address, although it remains unclear why.

What police found there will certainly make male readers of this article cringe in discomfort. Police say they found the man, his apartment, and the dog, Biggie, covered in the man’s blood. His testicles had been bitten off, presumably by Biggie. They were never found and were presumably eaten by the dog.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, having lost so much blood and suffered so much trauma, he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

A few days later, he emerged from his coma, and he explained to investigators what had happened. According to a police report, he had “applied peanut butter, or another food spread, to his crotch area,” before Biggie, apparently lured by the tasty food, tore off the man’s scrotum and testicles.

The Mirror reports that rumors around the neighborhood said that the man was the victim of foul play, reportedly held down by fellow partiers. However, police say the man was alone at the time of the attack.

As for Biggie, whose full name is “Biggie Smalls,” after the New York rapper, he’s been put down.

“As part of this investigation the owner of the dog, which is believed to have been involved, has voluntarily signed documentation consenting to the destruction of the animal.”

A neighbor describes Biggie as an “absolute angel” and openly mourns what happened to the animal.

“Biggie is such a nice dog. He isn’t aggressive or anything, and he’s quite small. He’s fine with other dogs. The dog is an absolute angel. I was happy to be around him. He gets a bit freaked out by noise but he loves having his belly rubbed.”

According to the International Society For Sexual Medicine, a man who loses both testicles will have to undergo testosterone replacement therapy in order to regain full sexual function and will be infertile.