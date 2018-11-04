Wojciech Cieszkowski is breaking his silence on the parking skirmish with Baldwin

Avid runner and alleged victim of Alec Baldwin’s temper, Wojciech Cieszkowski is breaking his silence after the actor was released from police custody after a parking space melee in New York.

PageSix caught up with Alec Baldwin’s alleged victim, Wojciech Cieszkowski who reportedly got punched unexpectedly by the actor in a parking dispute. Cieszkowski, who is a long distance running enthusiast, completed the 2013 Boston Marathon in which there was a terrorist attack with a respectable finishing time.

Cieszkowski answered his door when PageSix dropped by to ask a few questions about what really happened before the NYPD arrived in the scene. When asked how he was doing, he said he was “recovering” from the altercation with the man dubbed the “Bloviator.”

“You know, sore, but I’ll be fine.”

Cieszkowski, 49, says he has seen Baldwin a few times on television, on SNL. The reporter asked if he will watch the actor in the future.

“I can’t say for now.”

The Boston Marathon alumni had nothing more to say about the matter, and he then drove away from his house.

For now, the story goes that a Baldwin family member was holding a parking space for the actor’s Cadillac SUV when Cieszkowski in his Saab “swooped in” and took the coveted parking spot.

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin’s alleged victim breaks his silence https://t.co/Rk0AtdJahI pic.twitter.com/38mS5HcD0B — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2018

When the Boston Marathon veteran got out to pay the meter, he got into an argument with the actor who went “ballistic” on him according to witnesses and the police.

“Yelling escalated to shoving, and finally the tantrum-throwing thespian, 60, allegedly belted Cieszkowski.”

After Baldwin was released from custody, he said “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.” It’s unclear if this means he punched him for another reason, or if Baldwin is saying that he didn’t punch anyone at all.

Alec Baldwin is known for a short temper, and this reportedly extends to his family. Sources say that Alec and Stephen Baldwin have not spoken since before the 2016 election due to differences of opinion about Donald Trump, whom Alec Baldwin impersonates almost weekly on Saturday Night Live.

Stephen Baldwin even sent his brother birthday greetings through the media rather than ring up the 62-year-old actor.

“Early on during the campaign, I thought that SNL was getting a little too nasty. Now to be honest with you, I haven’t even spoken to my own brother since the election — So happy birthday, Alec! Love you!”

Alec Baldwin has been charged with assault but his lawyer had no comment about the next steps.