Kylie Jenner Posts Cute Childhood Photo Of Kendall For Her Sister’s Birthday

Star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and founder of Kylie Cosmetics — Kylie Jenner took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to share a touching throwback image of herself and her sister, Kendall Jenner, in honor of the latter’s birthday. Kendall Jenner turns 23 today, having been born on November 3, 1995 — making her just about two years older than little sister Kylie.

In the image, both Kylie and Kendall Jenner can be seen sitting beside one another, decked out in adorable matching outfits. Both sisters sport wide, genuine smiles as they rest on some brickwork stairs. Wearing heavily patterned dresses in tan, white, red, and black that are primarily comprised of a broad tartan print — both girls can hardly restrain themselves at being the subject of the photographer’s attentions. It appears that big sister Kendall has one arm wrapped around her little sister, but the angle that the snapshot is taken at prevents the audience from knowing for sure. Both girls are barefoot, their small feet poking out from beneath the long hemline of their respective dresses. Finally, to perfect the sibling aesthetic, the duo also don a simple matching hairclip, positioned just in the right place amidst their similarly styled dark brown locks to complete the familial pose.

In the caption of the photo, Kylie wishes her “partner in crime” a very happy birthday. It would seem that she wasn’t the only one excited to share in the special day, as over 2.2 million followers of Kyle’s Instagram account offered a like to the post, which also attracted over 11,000 comments — all this in less than 30 minutes after the image had gone live online.

It looks like the woman of the hour, Kendall Jenner, couldn’t contain herself long enough to wait for her actual birthday to start the party, however. As Hollywood Life reports, Kendall’s birthday bash took place on Halloween night, October 31. Kim Kardashian was present — dressed up as Pamela Anderson — while Kylie Jenner and her entourage opted to do a bit of impromptu marketing, group costuming as the Fanta girls.

Kourtney Kardashian was also present, dressing up as a “Fembot” from the Austin Powers theatrical canon. Unfortunately, Kendall did not post any pictures directly from the party, though it may be presumed that she adopted a witchy wardrobe given her Instagram post from the very next day.

Draped in a slinky black number complete with long sheer gloves and an elaborate pointed hat, Kendall Jenner made for a perfectly spooky spellcaster. It is unclear whether or not the look was one that she wore for her Halloween party, but it remains a distinct possibility.