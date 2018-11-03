Khloe Kardashian Shares Sexy Lingerie Shot In Honor Of Kendall Jenner’s Birthday

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday with a photo tribute. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media over the weekend to post a loving message to her sister.

Khloe Kardashian posted a sexy photo of herself and Kendall Jenner to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. The women are seen in their Halloween costumes, wearing only white underwear and lace bras as they don fluffy, white wings.

Khloe, Kendall, and the rest of their sisters all dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween this year, wearing lingerie and little else. Khloe also shared a photo of Jenner topless and drinking wine, being silly, and posing for the camera, as well as a video of Khloe hugging Kendall and swinging her around in circles.

Kardashian wrote a heartfelt message to her little sister in the caption of the photo, revealing that she couldn’t imagine her life without Jenner, and claiming that she is one of the most kind, caring, and amazing individuals she knows.

Khloe calls her family blessed to be able to have such strong bonds with her siblings, with is something that many people do not have. “Some people aren’t as lucky as us,” the reality star says.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have grown very close over the years. The sisters even took a couples’ vacation together with their boyfriends over the summer.

Back in August, Khloe and her man, Tristan Thompson, jetted off to Mexico with Kendall and her then-boyfriend, Ben Simmons. The duos spent time in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they stayed at Girls Gone Wild creator, Joe Francis’ Casa Aramara for a fun-filled vacation.

The reality stars and their boyfriends were spotted hanging by the pool and enjoying some fun in the sun as they relaxed in Mexico. However, Khloe may have also offered a warning to her little sister about dating a professional athlete.

Sources told Hollywood Life back in June that Khloe Kardashian was unhappy about Kendall Jenner dating Ben Simmons because of the way professional athletes tend to cheat on their significant others, which Khloe knows all too well.

“Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe’s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister. Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall’s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league,” the source stated.