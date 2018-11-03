‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Rey’s Murder Investigation Heats Up!

Rey investigates J.T.'s murder and Phyllis and Nick Heat Up.

The new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of November 5 through 9 shows that things heat up quickly in Genoa City as November sweeps begins.

Halloween may be over, but the tricks and treats just keep coming for GC residents.

First of all, Inquisitr Y&R spoilers reveal that one thing leads to another and Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) succumb to temptation once again mere months after their recent affair led to Sharon (Sharon Case) leaving Nick at the altar and Billy (Jason Thompson) breaking off his new engagement with Phyllis.

Phyllis just began her run as CEO at Jabot, and she’s assembled quite the woman squad with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) at her side. As for Nick (Joshua Morrow), after a few weeks of declaring he wouldn’t give up on things with Sharon, he finally got the hint and backed off. The two exes are finally free, which leaves them ample opportunity to enjoy things between each other while they try to move on from their former relationships.

It seems another ex-husband of Phyllis’s isn’t thrilled when he learns about her dalliances with Nick, though. Jack (Peter Bergman) sounds quite dismayed about the news in the spoilers video. Although Nick tells Jack it’s none of his business, Jack confronts Phyllis anyway. Perhaps Jack thinks it could cloud her judgment at Jabot somehow, or maybe he felt they might have a chance for a reunion. It could even be that Jack cares about Phyllis and thinks she’s making a bad call in spending time with Nick.

Next week on #YR, Nick and Phyllis turn up the heat, Victoria worries about J.T., and Arturo discovers new evidence. pic.twitter.com/fpf8DSwcTN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2018

Plus, all the digging at Chancellor Park leads Arturo (Jason Canela) to a surprising discovery — an expensive watch with the inscription “Love Mac” on it. Inquisitr reported that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) does some research and figures out that the timepiece belongs to J.T. Hellstrom. Upon further investigation, Rey also samples the dirt, and he finds J.T.’s DNA buried there, which leads him to turn the missing person investigation into a murder investigation.

Not surprisingly, this causes the Fab Four — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis — some increased worry. Between her new gig at Jabot and her physical relationship with Nick, Phyllis is undoubtedly in for a stressful week. Plus, Nikki has the most to lose considering she’s the one who hit J.T. with the fireplace poker and killed him. It looks like things close in on the women, and it’s tough to see how they will find a way out of the mess.