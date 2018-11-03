‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of November 5: Steffy’s Fashion Show & Quinn & Donna’s Catfight

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 5 reveal that a fashion show is on the cards when Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Intimate models show off the range on the catwalk. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will have a fierce confrontation, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) goes after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Monday, November 5

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) told Bill that at the time of the custody hearing, Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) were often seen having meetings, according to the Inquisitr. Bill appears to have forgotten his commitment to becoming a changed man as he digs deeper to find the tie between the dressmaker and the jurist. He will become a man obsessed in taking Ridge down.

Quinn comes across Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna enjoying a drink of honeybear, according to Highlight Hollywood. The two will reminisce about their past. But instead of announcing her presence to the ex-spouses, she will elect to eavesdrop on their conversation. If this conversation goes anything like the last one, Donna might let Eric know exactly how much she misses him. Longtime viewers know that they can expect some fireworks as Quinn has never been the meek type.

Tuesday, November 6

Bill turns to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and asks her about Judge McMullen and Ridge. He regarded her as an ally during the custody trial because she supported his cause. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will be taken off guard by his sudden line of questioning.

Quinn’s claws will come out when she confronts Donna after she catches her and husband having a drink together. However, Donna won’t cower easily. She will remind Quinn that as Eric’s ex-wife, they have a shared history together.

Wednesday, November 7

After Bill pushes Brooke for answers about the judge and the dressmaker, she will feel conflicted. She doesn’t know whether she should remain loyal to Ridge or whether she should tell Bill the truth.

It is the day before the fashion show, and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander (Adain Bradley) are preparing for it. Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) will spot the two of them flirting.

Thursday, November 8

Ridge will ask Brooke to stay away from Bill. B&B viewers know that his reasons are twofold. He knows that Bill wants Brooke back, and he is also afraid that Brooke will let the truth slip about his involvement with the judge.

The Intimates fashion show gets underway, according to the latest spoilers. The Inquisitr reveals that Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsford) and Julian Avant (Obba Babbatunde) will come to support their nephew, Xander. While Sally has her grandmother, Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo), rooting for her. Jake Maclaine (Todd Mckee) returns as he works behind the scenes during the fashion show.

Steffy is not leaving anything to chance and will model the showstopper herself. Pity there isn’t a showstopper for Danny (Keith Carlos) too.

Friday, November 9

Xander will ask Emma to consider taking their relationship to the next level. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that “Emma takes a big leap.” It seems as if Emma may be saying yes to Xander’s physical advances.

Bill will hire Ken (Danny Woodburn), the IT expert, in his quest to find a link between Ridge and Judge McMullen.