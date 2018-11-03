Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Poses In Sequined Spaghetti Strap Top

Newly minted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Camille Kostek took to Instagram recently to share a playful picture with her legions of fans and followers on the popular social media service. Hot on the heels of an extensive beach shoot which Kostek took part in down in Australia, it appears that the model — and former cheerleader for the New England Patriots — is back stateside, at least according to the photo’s caption.

Advertising that she will be in attendance at the Greater Boston Sports Collector’s Club event tomorrow, November 3, to be held at the Shriner’s Auditorium, Kostek shared that this event will also be her very first official signing. In the attached image, Camille appears as her typically sunny self — signature blonde tresses tumbling down past her shoulders to rest at the middle of her back, her lips parted in a wide smile that reveals her stunning pearly whites.

Adopting a traditional over the shoulder pose, a bit of body language that accentuates her naturally coy and playful personality, Kostek flashes her light green eyes and luxuriously long eyelashes at the camera. Wearing a black spaghetti strap camisole thick with glittering sequins, it appears that the Swimsuit Illustrated star is combining the casual and chic elements of style in order to craft her look.

It appears that her post has gathered a great deal of attention, accruing over 14,000 likes and well over 100 comments since having been posted. Most of the comments are complimentary, with one user writing to Kostek to say that “You have perfect smile of an angel,” followed by two heart emojis — and another chiming in to offer a positive view on the whole package, saying “Love it! So excited for you. Enjoy the ride and shine like the beautiful light [light bulb emoji] you are!”

Camille Kostek made headlines most recently for her rather risque Halloween costume, the Spun details. Wearing a black leather bodysuit that was zipped down to her chest to reveal a bit of her bust — and donning an enormous mask that resembled bunny ears — Koskek was dubbed a “raunchy rabbit” for her revealing ensemble on the spookiest of holidays. Smokey eyeshadow, lace globes, and a psychedelic patterned lollipop helped to complete the sexy getup.

Initially most famous for dating New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, it appears that Camille Kostek is truly entering fame on her own terms, with this advertised official signing for sports memorabilia collectors — and fans of her modeling work — being the first step forward in forging her own iconic identity.