Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Curves In Enticing Instagram Posts

Anastasiya Kvitko can make even the most basic of Instagram posts seem sizzling-hot, and it looks like she has done it again. After sharing some saucy Halloween costumes over the past week, she went back to some ordinary daily happenings and her fans are going wild over what she has chosen to share.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Kvitko flaunted her assets in some black ensembles this past week, and she really had jaws dropping with a sultry police officer costume. Now it looks as if the Russian Instagram model is on the move and wanted to share the latest with her followers.

Kvitko posted one photo on Instagram Saturday that showed her ready to eat some breakfast. She appeared to be in a hotel lobby or restaurant perhaps, and she was sitting at a table with a bowl of fruit, some coffee, and some avocado toast in front of her. Anastasiya simply wished everyone a good morning, but that isn’t what caught everybody’s attention.

Anastasiya seemed to be wearing jeans, although what got everybody buzzing was her tight-fitting top that showcased her notorious bosom. She didn’t tag the brand she was wearing, but it looked like a simple beige top, perhaps a bodysuit, that had three-quarter length arms and a low scoop neckline to show off her cleavage.

The Instagram model had her long, dark hair straight and hanging down, pushed back over her shoulder on one side, and down to the front over her other shoulder. Kvitko kept her makeup fairly simple in this look, going with a pale pink lipstick, and she had a bracelet on one wrist.

That Saturday morning post was a hit with her millions of followers, as it garnered nearly 75,000 likes in just the first few hours. Anastasiya also got about 1,000 comments on that photo with numerous compliments about how gorgeous she looked.

A little while later, Kvitko shared a couple of peeks at her day via her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she was on her way to New York City, and she made sure to share a couple of gorgeous photos showing the view she had from where she’s staying.

Naturally, Anastasiya chose form-fitting tops that hugged her curves. In one photo she wore a black leather jacket and a black top with a low scoop neck, and as she showcased the gorgeous NYC scene behind her in another photo, she donned a sweater dress that showed off her booty, bosom, and slim waist.

Anastasiya Kvitko hasn’t revealed yet what she’s up to during her time in NYC, but she seems to be enjoying her time in the Big Apple so far and she’ll surely be sharing additional updates while she’s there.