Kim Kardashian Shares The Most Adorable ‘Pretty In Pink’ Baby Party Photo

The party photo is of the next generation of the Kar-Jenner clan bringing cuteness to a whole other level.

Kim Kardashian West just posted the most adorable photo of five of the Kardashian family babies to social media on Saturday. The image captioned “Baby Party” shows the youngsters inherited great genes from their famous parents, too. What’s more, the photo of the picturesque cuties posing while waiting to dig into some baked goods has caused fans’ comments to explode, and the post has received over a million likes in one hour.

The photo shows Kim’s son Saint West and daughter Chicago West at the baby party with three of their little cousins — Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson. The four baby girls and Saint are shown sitting on a pink blanket and looking as if they can’t wait to dig into the party treats.

The girls are shown decked out in matching pink clothes and accessories, while Saint is shown wearing a dark sweatshirt and pants. However, going by the look on Saint’s face it appears as if he is simply putting up with the pastel-themed festivities in order to get some sprinkle-topped cupcakes and cake.

Fans on social media also noticed that it seemed as if Saint was the odd little man out and he was hanging around for the sake of the cake. Case in point, Instagram user njkingtdl_newvintage commented, “Poor saint the only boy” after seeing the Baby Party photo. Another Twitter user, Denno, replied to @KimKardashian tweeting “Little homie wants to chill with his boys.”

The party thrown for the marvelous five included a comfy pink blanket that was put down for them to sit on. The tot soiree was held in a lush garden, and it featured pink cupcakes and a pink frosted layer cake with edible sprinkles for their enjoyment. The sweets look delicious, especially the cake. One Instagram fan coraroxx wrote of the pastel confections, “This is so cute!! Did kris make the cake?”

One of the toddlers apparently agreed with coraroxx and decided they couldn’t wait. The shot of the rascal was snapped right before things were about to get really messy with the little girl plunging her fingers into the treat and sampling some sprinkles.

While a slew of fans oohed and aahed over the baby party pic that Kim Kardashian West shared on social media, Amanda Del Vecchio indicated on Twitter that the adorable bunch was giving her a hankering to have a little one of her own. She tweeted that the Kar-Jen babies were “adorable and precious” and that she was getting “baby fever!”

