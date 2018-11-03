Angelina Jolie Is Not Adopting A Child From Syria, Despite Tabloid Report

Angelina Jolie has adopted several kids over the years and now there are rumors that she plans to add to her brood. A tabloid is reporting that Jolie plans to adopt a Syrian boy in the near future, continuing her tendency to adopt children from far-flung parts of the world. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing but fake news.

According to Gossip Cop, OK! Magazine has reported that Jolie plans to adopt the Syrian child after the custody negotiations between her and her estranged husband Brad Pitt are complete.

“This didn’t just come out of the blue — this is something Angie has wanted and believed in for a long time,” their alleged insider said.

“The custody issue has been taking up much more time and energy than she expected, but they’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. So Angie has quietly begun paperwork to adopt a little boy from Syria.”

OK! goes on to claim that Jolie has declined to inform Pitt about her adoption plans.

“Her main concern right now is getting her legal custody mess out of the way and then going to Syria to finalize the adoption process,” the purported source continued.

“If everything goes according to plan, she sees this as the start of the next chapter in her life.”

But Gossip Cop fact-checked the story with a source in Jolie’s camp who confirmed that it is untrue. They speculate that OK! could have gotten the idea for the story because of Jolie’s work as a special envoy for the United Nations. Her role with the U.N. took her to a Syrian refugee camp this year, so perhaps that may have inspired the tabloid article.

Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock

However, there are articles from 2015 by U.K tabloids like the Daily Mail and the Mirror which claim that she and Brad Pitt were finalizing their Syrian refugee adoption plans.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together, three of whom are adopted. The former couple is still in the midst of divorce proceedings which started about two years ago.

The Blast reports that Jolie recently handed over her financial information to Pitt’s legal team, a key step that moves the divorce closer to a settlement. Custody evaluations are also currently underway by a doctor appointed by the court. A final custody agreement will be established for the Jolie-Pitt kids once those evaluations are complete.