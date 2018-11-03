Donald Trump Rips Alleged Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Who Retracts Her Story

President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday (November 3) with a furious reaction to news out of the north wing that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has requested an investigation into a sexual assault accuser who has reportedly retracted her claim that she was once raped by Brett Kavanaugh.

USA Today reports that as the party responsible for overseeing Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings, Sen. Grassley recently reached out to the FBI and the Department of Justice to pass along details of interactions that Senate investigators had with Judy Munro-Leighton, in which she appeared to admit that she concocted her story as a means of attention.

Many will recall reports surfacing in late September to confirm that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) received a letter from an anonymous sender who alleged that decades ago Kavanaugh and another male had taken turns forcing intercourse on her in the back seat of a car. The allegation was made against the prospective Supreme Court Justice as the nation was locked in a heated debate over whether he was fit to preside over the bench, given the sexual assault charges that were being weighed against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

Sen. Grassley would tell Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Chris Wray, via electronic document, that Munro-Leighton reached out in an October 3 email to reveal herself as the party who had sent the letter to Sen. Harris. She reportedly proved to be prudent in providing details about her identity and whereabouts out of fear for her safety, but her phone number was tracked to Kentucky. On November 1, investigators were finally able to get back in contact with a woman alleged to be Munro-Leighton, at which point she feigned ignorance about the whole situation.

A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanaugh has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE! Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

According to reports gathered by Heavy, the woman stated on the call that she had had not been sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh and was not the author of the original ‘Jane Doe’ Letter. When the investigator on the line doubled back to confront her about sending the email confirming that she was indeed the ‘Jane Doe’ who had written the letter, she reportedly admitted that it was a farce, stating: “No, no, no. I did that as a way to grab attention.”

Muro-Leighton then went on to clarify that she learned about the letter that Sen. Harris received through the news, but that she was not the one who inked the hand-written document. Her confession now leaves it in the hands of authorities to determine whether or not the anonymous letter was scribed by someone other than Muro-Leighton, or if her statement puts the matter to rest entirely.

