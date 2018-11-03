Jennifer Lopez Captivates Alex Rodriguez During PDA-Filled Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted out on a date night on Friday, and they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

According to a November 2 report by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were seen strolling through the streets of Miami over the weekend as they looked happy and lovingly at each other.

A-Rod can’t seem to keep his eyes off his woman as he smiles lovingly at her while she’s walking hand-in-hand with him wearing a white romper with black stripes. JLo’s cleavage is on full display in the paparazzi photos as the neckline of the romper is cut low.

The singer’s toned legs are also on full display due to the short shorts of the ensemble. Lopez is seen smiling as she wears her hair up in a messy bun and completed her look with white sneakers. Jen also accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings, a bracelet on her left hand, and a pair of reflective sunglasses. She also carried a black designer handbag over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez sported a blue short-sleeved polo t-shirt, jeans, gray sneakers, and a pair of blue tinted sunglasses. The couple, who usually resides in New York City, were in Flordia for some downtime this week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is going strong. The couple has even blended their families. Sources told the Hollywood Life back in June that JLo was starting to get baby fever after watching A-Rod with his children.

“During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex,” one insider dished on Lopez’s baby fever.

However, it seems that Jennifer later came to the conclusion that she doesn’t need another child with Alex. Instead, she wants to focus on taking the next step in her relationship with the former New York Yankees star, which is marriage.

“After a little more thinking, she’s realizing what they have together already is great, and she would be just as happy with the family she has now. She is actually mostly looking forward to making Alex her future husband instead of her future baby daddy. That is her priority moving forward,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not opened up about any marriage plans yet, but fans are expecting an engagement in the near future.