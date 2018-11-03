Watch Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Online

Barcelona needs three points to pull away from Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, while the Madrid-based Rayo Vallecano must win to stay off the bottom of the table.

After an inconsistent start to the 2018/2019 La Liga season, defending champions Barcelona whipped arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-1 in last weekend’s El Clasico, as Marca.com reported. With a match against the much less accomplished Rayo Vallecano de Madrid side on Saturday, Barcelona must win again get some separation at the top of the table. The match will live stream from Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Rayo Vallecano de Madrid vs. Barcelona showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, November 3, at the 14,500-seat Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 4.

Going into the game, Barcelona are level on points at the top with Atletico Madrid, after the Atleti were held to a surprising 1-1 draw earlier on Saturday by another club in the relegation zone, Leganes, as Fox Sports reported. Barca remain without their world-elite talisman Lionel Messi, so despite the huge gap between the clubs, the match could be a trap for the champions.

On the other hand, as SB Nation reports, Rayo Vallecano de Madrid have surrendered a whopping 20 past the keeper in their first 10 games back in La Liga, so at least on paper, Barcelona look ready to pile up another impressive tally of goals.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga table-top vs. table-bottom clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the game on La Liga’s Matchday 11 stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Franjirrojos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Saturday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Rayo Vallecano de Madrid vs. Barcelona will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Barcelona-Sevilla La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Rayo Vallecano de Madrid vs. Barcelona, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.