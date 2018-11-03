Lara Mason, a baker from Northern Ireland made a life-sized Duke & Duchess of Sussex confection to take the prize.

You know you’ve made it when you’ve been replicated in something edible, like chocolate or butter, but in this case, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been recreated full-sized in cake for the Cake International at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham England by a cake artist from Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that star baker Lara Mason spent over 250 hours baking, carving, and crafting some yellow cake into s true to life Harry & Meghan for display at the show. The baking creation took 300 eggs, 50 kg of fondant icing, and chocolate ganache to replicate the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, weighing 20 stone (280 lbs). Mason’s work of art is entirely edible.

Mason is now living in the West Midlands but is originally from County Down in Northern Ireland. In the past, she has won awards by creating Prince George, Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, and Ed Sheeran out of cake.

The Meghan and Harry Cake is on display through Sunday, and it can feed 500 people.

Lara Mason captured the hair, facial features, and body types of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex perfectly, and took on the theme of parents to be to create her prize-winning cake.

This isn’t Mason’s first attempt at Prince Harry, as she also created an amazing Princess Diana and the young princes cake that was amazingly true to life. Princess Diana was in the center, flanked by a youthful Prince Harry and Prince William, according to the Mirror.

She seems to have a way with the royals, making their likenesses as sweet as sugar. Mason tried her hand at Queen Elizabeth, portraying the Monarch in a hot pink suit and purse. But she admits that the six-foot Duke & Duchess of Sussex was her biggest challenge yet.

“It was my biggest challenge to date. The faces were the hardest part and half-way through I worried I didn’t have any likeness at all.”

Mason explains that she has worked on all things royal, working her way up to royal family portrait cakes.

“I’ve done Prince George, the crown jewels as well as a corgi so this was kind of a natural progression for me.”

Lara Mason is always looking for a new challenge, and now that Meghan Markle is expecting, it sounds like another royal family cake could be in the works.

“I’d love to do a royal baby in the future.”

Other examples of Mason’s cakes can be seen on her Instagram page.