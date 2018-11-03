Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Sends NFL Star A Flirty Message Via Instagram

Rob Gronkowski’s relationship with girlfriend Camille Kostek seems to be going strong. The couple recently made a cute appearance together in a social media photo that had fans swooning.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram story to share a sweet snapshot of herself with boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s known to NFL fans around the globe.

In the photo, the couple are snuggled up together as Kostek leans in to get close to her man. Gronkowski is wearing a simple white short-sleeved t-shirt, while his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model dons a long-sleeved gray top. Camille’s long blonde hair is parted to the side and worn in loose waves as she and her boyfriend both sweetly smile for the photograph.

“Hurry up and land plane!! I can’t wait any longer to kiss these sweet cheeks!!!” Camille captioned the photo, seemingly revealing that she was on a flight and that she couldn’t wait to get home to her man, whom she has missed.

On Friday night, Camille told fans via Instagram that she was headed back to Boston, where she was going to participate in a signing for fans, and that she couldn’t wait to meet all the new people who would be there to greet her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently jetted off to Australia, where she shot photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The model shared her experiences with fans via social media, but before heading down under she wanted to make sure her body was in the best possible shape. So she enlisted the help of her boyfriend. The couple were seen together in an Instagram video working out, as Rob trained his lady in her technique.

Of course, the NFL player couldn’t pass up an opportunity to gush over Camille’s accomplishments, revealing that he was tremendously proud of her for landing the SI Swimsuit Issue.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

It looks like Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek will be reunited this weekend in Boston.