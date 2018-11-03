Cast Of ‘Always Sunny’ Knocks On Doors To Help Democratic Congressional Candidate In California

Some voters in California’s 25th Congressional District got a surprise at their front doors this week — the cast of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Cast members went door-to-door in the pivotal district stumping for Democrat Katie Hill, who is in a tight race with incumbent Republican Steve Knight. As the Hill noted, some actors from the popular FX show planned to join Hill at an event this weekend to shore up support for the important midterm race.

“Join cast members of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ and our grassroots supporters in Simi Valley to kick off our 12PM canvass on Saturday, November 3! We’ll start with a quick training before heading out into the community to knock on doors and spread the word about Katie and the November 6th general election,” Hill’s campaign announced this week.

As the VC Star reported, the 31-year-old Hill has attracted national attention to her race through appearances on HBO’s VICE News Tonight that focus on her vast grassroots campaign with more than 1,000 volunteers. Hill is also one of a handful of LGBT candidates seeking a spot in Congress, as she identifies as bisexual.

It wasn’t clear which cast members planned to canvas the district with Hill, but the announcement got plenty of attention on social media.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast are not the only celebrities stumping for Democrats ahead of the critical midterm elections. In Georgia, actor Will Ferrell and media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey have both campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Barack Obama also traveled to Georgia this week to campaign for Abrams, who has been deadlocked with Republican Brian Kemp in polls leading up to election day. Kemp’s backers have pushed back against the star power in her corner, with Vice President Mike Pence saying that she is “bankrolled by Hollywood liberals.”

But Oprah Winfrey pushed back against these accusations, saying that no one influenced her decision to stump for Abrams.

“Nobody paid for me to come here, nobody even asked me to come here, I paid for myself and I approve this message,” Winfrey said (via ABC News).

“I am an independent woman,” Winfrey added. “I’ve earned the right to think for myself and to vote for myself, and that’s why I am a registered independent.”

The cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a chance to make a real impact on Katie Hill’s congressional race in California. The race is currently rated as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, with Hill’s opponent showing a slight lead in polls.