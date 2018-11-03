‘RHOBH’ Kim Richards Opens Up About Shocking Sexual Abuse When She Was A Child Star, Murder Of Her Fiancé

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star recounts a heartbreaking incident that occurred when she was a child.

Kim Richards has had a lot of heartbreak in her life, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran is now opening up about a previously secret chapter in her childhood that changed the course of her life forever. During a recent episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the former child star made a shocking revelation about an incident that occurred around the same time that she was a young actress on the TV series Nanny and the Professor, where she played little Prudence Everett.

During an intense discussion on the WEtv reality series, Kim Richards revealed that she was sexually molested when she was a child, per Reality Blurb. Richards said a man she trusted took advantage of their friendly relationship when she was just 6-years-old.

“When I was about 6-yrs-old, I didn’t have a lot of friends. So, when the ice cream man would pull up out front in the ice cream truck, he would let me get inside the truck and he would let me serve the kids ice cream. And one day, I turned around, and he had no pants on. And he grabbed my hand and put it on him. And I just kind of, you know, backed up and ran out of the truck.”

Richards added that the traumatic incident has stayed with her for five decades, ultimately affecting her ability to trust men.

“I think it blocked my love for a long time. I was afraid to love.”

Kim Richards also opened up about the tragic death of her former fiance John Collett, who was shot execution-style as she talked to him on the phone 27 years ago. Richards rarely speaks about the shocking event that occurred in 1991 when she was 27-years-old.

“We were on the phone, and then he said ‘Tell me you love me.’ Two men just walked up and one of them shot him. That was the biggest pain I had ever felt, and I put a wall up.”

Kim Richards was engaged to commodities salesman John Collett, then 29, when he was gunned down by a hit man outside of a San Fernando Valley deli in October 1991. Richards had to identify the body, according to People.

“It just tore her apart emotionally and she was not in good shape for a long time,” Collett’s mother Jan Collett told People.

“She really loved John…Kim was always carrying around a lot of pain, subsequent to my son’s death.”

In June 1993, Marva DeCarlo Johnson was sentenced to 30-years-to-life after he was found guilty of John Collett’s murder. Prosecutors presented evidence that it was a paid hit, but a motive was not revealed.

Kim Richards also recently opened up about another emotional baggage she still carried with her. Richards never got over her breakup from her first husband Monty Brinson. Kim has admitted that her first love cheated on her but they remained close friends until his death in 2016.

Kim Richards appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her boyfriend of six years, Wynn Katz. The couple has admitted that they have never been intimate together.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WEtv.