Kelly Ripa Shares Photo Of Her Son Looking Identical To Dad Mark Consuelos, ‘Poppelganger’

Kelly's fans just couldn't believe how much Michael looks like a young Mark.

Kelly Ripa shared a shot of her son Michael on her Instagram account and her followers just can’t get over just how much he looks like his dad Mark Consuelos. The star posted a snap of the 21-year-old in character for his upcoming starring role on Riverdale, where he plays a younger version of his Dad’s character, Hiram Lodge.

Sharing a picture of her eldest child on the set to her account on November 2, Kelly captioned the picture by writing, “Young Hiram Lodge played by young @michaelconsway #riverdale (less than a week to go).”

She then pointed out just how much Michael looks like Mark, combining the words Pop and doppelganger by using the hashtag #poppelganger.

Fans then took to the comments section of Kelly’s upload to gush over just how much Michael resembles a young Mark, sharing their disbelief on the social media site.

“So handsome spitting image of his dad!!!” one fan wrote, while another admitted that they actually thought the snap was a throwback photo of the former All My Children actor. “Wow! I thought this was an [Mark] throwback pic!” they said.

Another Instagram user agreed, writing after seeing the snap Ripa shared with her 2.1 million followers that they “really thought it was ‘young’ Mark” that they were looking at rather than his son.

As reported by E! News back in August, The CW announced that they’d cast Ripa’s eldest son in the role of a young Hiram Lodge for a flashback episode expected to air next week.

Both Mark and Kelly used social media to congratulate their boy, who’s the eldest of their three children, on his role.

Writing on Instagram at the time about the very exciting casting news, Consuelos admitted that seeing his son play him was a bucket list moment for both himself and his wife of more than two decades.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

“Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad,” he wrote online. “Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist.”

Kelly also shared some love for her boy on her own Instagram post, joking that she’d be taking 10 percent of his earnings from his future acting gigs.

After first congratulating him on his big acting role, Ripa jokingly added that she and her husband “would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

Kelly and Mark, who married way back in 1996, are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Joaquin.

Ripa often promotes The CW show on her social media accounts. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the Live with Kelly & Ryan host shared a snap on her page while referring to Consuelos as “Daddy.”