Post Malone Reportedly Splits With Longtime Girlfriend Ashlen Diaz As Her Prefers Living ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’

A source told 'E! News' that Post had a hard time settling down in the relationship.

Post Malone’s three-year relationship with Ashlen Diaz is reportedly over, and the rapper’s desire to live the rock star lifestyle is said to be to blame.

Multiple reports this week indicated that the rapper — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — had broken up with Diaz after more than three years together. Us Weekly noted that there are differing reports on who ended the relationship, but a source close to the couple told the outlet that Post’s busy schedule and desire to live like a rock star were the root of the problems.

“Ashlen booked Post a show in Dallas before he was big and knew what she was getting herself into,” an unnamed insider told the celebrity news outlet. “Post loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives his life as though he’s a rock star. He’s still so young.”

Neither have spoken about the reported break-up, which Us Weekly said took place more than a month ago, though Ashlen Diaz appeared to make some reference to it in now-deleted Instagram posts. E! News also noted that Ashlen has deleted any sign of Post Malone from her feed, seemingly confirming the split.

Post Malone has shed some light on the difficulties of the relationship, saying in an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2016 that it could be tough to find time for each other.

“It’s tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen,” the rapper said. “It’s tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you’re real busy.”

Post Malone has only gotten busier since then, and in recent months has been hard at work on a tour an a new album.

The rapper may have hinted at getting a fresh start. In early October, around the time the split reportedly took place, he showed off a new look by chopping off his long braids and instead opting for short, curly hair. As E! News noted, it was a pretty drastic change for the artist who has become defined by his hair.

“Aside from his large number of face and body tattoos, Post Malone’s hair has always been part of his signature look,” the report noted. “On the cover of his first album Stoney, he appears almost as a silhouette on the cover with his cornrows on full display. Other hairstyles he’s toyed with included a bun (most recent), untied flowing shoulder-length hair, a mullet, braids and more.”

Post Malone has not spoken publicly about the reported split from Ashlen Diaz.