‘DWTS’ Stars Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Are ‘Talking’ About Another Baby

Peta and Maksim could soon be welcoming their second child.

Dancing with the Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy could soon be parents of two. Peta opened up about expanding her family with her husband in a new interview with Us Weekly, where she admitted that she and her fellow dancing pro are currently “thinking” about becoming parents again in the not too distant future.

Speaking to the outlet this week, Murgatroyd gushed over the couple’s 21-month-old son Shai and revealed when fans can expect to see them giving their little boy a little brother or sister to play with.

When asked about the possibility of becoming a mom of two soon, Murgatroyd replied, “We’re talking about that,” before admitting that she and her husband are currently working out a timeline as she continues to focus on her acting career.

“It’s like, ‘Do I want to do another movie or do I want to have a quick baby?” Peta asked.

But while the couple are currently thinking about having another baby together, the star admitted that she’s got her hands pretty full with their little boy right now, who will turn 2-years-old in January.

Peta told the outlet that little Shai is going through a phase right now where he’s all about getting a whole lot of love from his mom.

“He’s in a big mom stage right now,” Murgatroyd said of Shai. “For the past five months, it’s been pretty much all me! But it’s awesome.”

She also revealed that she and Maksim got pretty lucky with their first child, as she described him as being a “great” baby. “He’ll only get grumpy if he’s hungry or if he wants Mama,” she added.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

But this certainly isn’t the first time Peta has opened up about the possibility of having another baby with Maksim in the coming months.

Back in August, Peta told Entertainment Tonight that she was hoping to become a mom again within the next six months.

“That would be a healthy, good time for us,” she told the outlet, while Chmerkvskiy joked that they’re actually thinking even further beyond baby number two and are in fact now “thinking about baby No. 3 and No. 4!”

The couple often share adorable photos and videos of their little boy on social media revealing just how much they’re loving life as parents to their almost 2-year-old son.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the dancer most recently posted a series of cute photos with little Shai as they took a family trip to a pumpkin patch just in time for Halloween.