Sharon Osbourne Admits She Drugged Ozzy To Get Him To Confess To Extramarital Affairs

In a shocking new confession, 'The Talk' star reveals the lengths she went to to get her husband to admit he was cheating.

Sharon Osbourne ‘s marriage to Ozzy Osbourne has had its ups and downs, but no one knew the lengths The Talk co-host went through to uncover the truth about her rock star husband’s extramarital affairs.

In a shocking new interview with The Sun, Sharon Osbourne revealed she went so far as to drug her husband to get him to spill the details of his affair. Mrs. O also revealed that she stayed married to the Black Sabbath frontman because she still loved him and thought no one else would ever want her.

“I was a broken woman. He sent me an email that was meant for one of his women. Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink… and asked him everything, and everything came out. He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. …Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him. Then, six months later, I found out it wasn’t and there were others.”

Sharon Osbourne went on to describe the moment her husband of 33 years admitted he had a problem.

“Only then did he come out and say, ‘I’m an addict. I can’t help it.’

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne briefly separated in 2016 after his affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh became public. After taking some time off to deal with her heartbreak, Sharon talked openly about the couple’s split on her CBS daytime show, The Talk, and later revealed that her husband went into treatment for sex addiction. Sharon has admitted that she will never trust Ozzy again, telling the Sun, “I worry about that. I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him.”

Still, the mom of three remains in her marriage and in her role as her rock star husband’s manager, in part because she feels that no one else would want her.

“Nobody is going to want to ask me out. Who would ask me out? A big-mouth older woman? This is as good as it gets and I love him. He’s my husband and I have to take care of him and you just become this woman that takes care of this person and this is my life. This is what I do.”

Ozzy Osbourne is known for his battled with drugs and alcohol, but he has gone on record as saying his sex addiction is the worst addiction he has battled. The 69-year-old rock legend told Hello! that his first marriage, to his wife of 11 years, Thelma Riley, ended over his affairs.

“My first wife divorced me because of my playing around,” Ozzy told Hello! (via legend Blabbermouth.net). “It’s by far the worst addiction that I have. When I was drinking or doing drugs, I was affecting myself physically, but with the sex addiction, it affects everybody. It made me realize what a complete idiot I was.”

After renewing his wedding vows with Sharon following his long affair with Pugh, Ozzy vowed that he has never loved any other woman.

“I can’t imagine life without Sharon,” Ozzy Osbourne said. “She’s my soul mate. I love her. I can honestly say that I’ve never loved any other woman besides Sharon…she’s the love of my life.”

As previously reported by ABC News, Ozzy Osbourne also issued a statement in which he revealed that he had been dealing with sex addiction for more than six years. The singer apologized to all of the women he had affairs with over the years and thanked his “incredible wife” Sharon for staying by his side and supporting him as he dealt with his addiction.