Hilary Duff Cradles Her 1-Week-Old Sleeping Baby In Adorable New Photo

Hilary and her baby girl took a nap together in a sweet new photo.

Hilary Duff shared the most adorable photo of a sweet moment she shared with her sleeping baby girl this week. The former Lizzie McGuire actress posted a new snap to her official Instagram account on November 3 which showed her holding on tight to her new daughter, named Banks Violet Bair, as she slept on her shoulder.

Sharing the impossibly cute mother/daughter snap with her more than 10 million followers on the social media site, Hilary told her fans that her baby girl was heading to bed.

Writing in the caption of the photo, Duff wrote, “Night night world” alongside a peace sign and a sparkle emoji.

The upload showed the singer and actress in full-on mom mode as she cuddled her bundle of joy, closing her eyes while her hair was tied up in a loose bun on top of her head. Little Banks was all bundled up in a white blanket as she cuddled up to her mom.

Fans gushed over the sweet photo on the comments section of the snap, which received more than 210,000 likes in just four hours.

“Awe how adorable your little angel is @hilaryduff,” one fan told the “Wake Up” singer. Another said, “Enjoy the smush cuddles. Nothing on earth like them.”

A third fan praised Duff on her mothering skills.

“Love you Hilary, Luca and Banks and all the rest of your great families, thank you for all your hard work, you do make the world a better place, know your loved Hil and family,” they wrote, referring to her 6-year-old son Luca, who she shares with her former husband Mike Comrie.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma announced the birth of their baby girl via social media last week.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The couple kept the birth secret for a few days after welcoming their bundle of joy into the world, but shared a photo of their baby girl on Instagram on October 30.

Hilary posted a photo of herself and Matthew holding their daughter by the window, before then confirming her name and birthday in the comments section.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” she wrote. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Prior to the birth announcement, Hilary proudly showed off her baby bump on numerous occasions on her social media account and while out and about.

Just days before giving birth, the Inquisitr reported that the star was spotted enjoying a fun family day out with her boyfriend and her son as they spent the day together at Disneyland in early October.