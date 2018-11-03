Olivia Culpo Gets Back At Cheating Ex Danny Amendola By Showing Off The Pricey Birthday Gift He’ll Never See

Amendola was photographed getting cozy with another woman.

Even a Miss Universe can get cheated on, but Olivia Culpo is refusing to take her very public slighting sitting down.

This week, pictures surfaced of her NFL player boyfriend, Danny Amendola, getting very cozy on the beach with a local Miami sports reporter. Olivia has been in Australia for a Sports Illustrated photo shoot at the time, but reportedly ended the relationship from across the globe. She is not shrinking away from the embarrassment, posting a photo in her Instagram Story of a $12K Rolex watch that she hinted was a birthday present for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” she wrote in the post, which was later deleted.

The post was written on Danny’s 33rd birthday, which Olivia had not otherwise acknowledged on social media.

Though Olivia Culpo didn’t leave the post up for very long, she is reportedly quite embarrassed over Danny’s very public cheating. A report from E! News claimed that Danny tried to explain that the woman in the picture is a longtime friend, but many of Olivia’s friends are pushing her to end things for good. The report described their relationship status as “up in the air.”

The timing of the pictures couldn’t have been worse, with the former Miss Universe away on a very special project. Culpo had shared a number skimpy photos from her trip to Australia, saying that working with Sports Illustrated had been a lifelong dream for her.

While the overt reference to the breakup may have been deleted, Olivia Culpo has appeared to make reference to it elsewhere. On Friday afternoon, as Danny was in Miami celebrating his birthday, she posted a picture of herself pretending to hold up a giant boulder, showing off her amazing physique. The post included a potentially telling caption.

“The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” she wrote.

And she has apparently not let the split stop her from enjoying the work in Australia. Olivia Culpo has shared with followers some of the pictures from the photo shoot, including one where she donned a skimpy bikini and held a 12-foot python.

Aside from the now-deleted Instagram Story where she showed off the expensive watch she planned to give her now-ex boyfriend, Olivia Culpo has not spoken publicly about her reported split from Danny Amendola. The NFL player has also remained quiet about the relationship and has also not spoken about the pictures of him cozying up to another woman.