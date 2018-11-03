Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancee Slams Donald Trump’s Administration As ‘Devoid Of Moral Foundation’

Trump has been accused of being soft on Saudi Arabia after the 'Washington Post' journalist's murder.

The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi is slamming Donald Trump’s administration as being “devoid of moral foundation” for being soft on Saudi Arabia after his brutal slaying.

Khashoggi was murdered last month after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork needed so he and Hatice Cengiz could be married. According to Turkish intelligence officials, the Saudi dissident was murdered almost immediately after entering, with a team of Saudi agents dismembering his body while he was still alive and sneaking out his body parts afterward.

Now, Cengiz is attacking Donald Trump and his administration for accepting the ever-changing explanations offered by the Saudi government before finally admitting that Khashoggi was intentionally murdered. In a column for the Washington Post, Cengiz said Trump’s response to the murder has been “devoid of moral foundation” and she refuses to let his murder be swept under the carpet.

“Some have approached this through the cynical prism of self-interest – statements framed by fear and cowardice; by the fear of upsetting deals or economic ties,” Cengiz wrote. “Some in Washington are hoping this matter will be forgotten with simple delaying tactics.”

“But we will continue to push the Trump administration to help find justice for Jamal,” she added. “There will be no coverup.”

Cengiz has frequently taken aim at Donald Trump, saying earlier this week at a memorial service in London that he must “not let money taint our conscience and compromise our values.” Immediately after reports emerged that Khashoggi had been murdered by agents working for the Saudi government, Trump was hesitant to condemn Saudi Arabia and said he would not let the murder get in the way of a multi-billion dollar arms deal with the Saudis.

Even now that Saudi Arabia has admitted that it was behind Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Trump has been slow to condemn the country. The Washington Post reported that he is still waiting for the results of the Saudis’ own investigation into the killing before deciding what sanctions to place.

This comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for a harsh response including new sanctions. Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s biggest backers, said they must not continue with “business as usual” with Saudi Arabia after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

But the Washington Post noted that Donald Trump “has repeatedly emphasized that business as usual with Saudi Arabia is precisely what he has in mind,” saying that Saudi purchases of U.S. weapons and international oil markets have an important role for the U.S. in the Middle East. Trump has also not pressed publicly on the Saudis to reveal the location of Jamal Khashoggi’s body, which is still being sought by the Turkish government.