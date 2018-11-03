Police In Pennsylvania Arrest ‘Michael Myers’ In Halloween Prank Gone Hilariously Right

A local police department shows they have a little sense of humor and a whole lot of Halloween spirit.

In 2018, national headlines about local police departments often involve highly controversial subject-matter packed with ammo for citizens on the left and the right. But on Thursday a local police department in Pennsylvania broke that norm and staged a prank that has people across the internet laughing out loud, especially horror fans.

According to Bloody-Disgusting, officials at the Carlisle Police Department announced the arrest of a name that may sound familiar to many across the country. “Michael Myers” was reportedly placed under arrest, far from his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. The officers said that “Myers” was questioned about why he was wandering around a neighborhood, but declined to answer. Reports stated that in lieu of an answer, the suspect “just kept breathing heavily.”

It was an obvious prank put on by the local officers as a way to ring in Halloween this year, but locals aren’t the only ones laughing. Most of the country seems to be laughing with the Carlisle Police Department, and about their report, which details the arrest.

Last night, the Carlisle Borough Police Department apprehended Michael Myers, a 61-year-old fugitive from Haddonfield, Illinois. Myers, known to law enforcement as The Boogeyman, was arrested by Ofc. Zach Saum. Myers was found wandering around near Union Fire Company.”

The report went on to reveal that once officials removed the suspect’s mask, they were given an even more terrifying surprise. It seems the “real Michael Myers,” is in fact, still at large.

UPDATE: After police removed his mask, they determined it was not Michael Myers, but instead Union Fire Chief Brian Hamilton. Hamilton was just trying to scare some of the firefighters at Union. This means the real Michael Myers is still out there, hopefully in Illinois.”

Officials of the Carlisle Police Department posted photos of the prank apprehension to their official Facebook account, garnering smiles from most who saw it and prompting national attention.

In the original movie, Halloween (1978), directed by John Carpenter, the character Michael Myers is shot by Dr. Samuel Loomis six times, before falling over a balcony and disappearing. From that point on, different sequels tell different stories as to what, exactly, became of Michael Myers, after killing a number of teenagers on Halloween night. Most recently the 2018 sequel, Halloween, was released and has taken in more than $200 million worldwide at the box office.

The film was met with generally positive reviews from critics, but it seems the Carlisle Police Department has their own version of what happened to Myers, after taking numerous gunshots 40 years ago.