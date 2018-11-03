Iggy Azalea Goes Braless In Small, White T-Shirt On Instagram

Iggy Azalea went braless in her latest Instagram post, where she appeared to pose on top of the kitchen counter in an all-white outfit. Iggy wore a small, white T-shirt along with some high-cut white bottoms. She casually leaned back while holding a Japanese Fanta in her left hand. Azalea also wore a pink wig that was cut in a bob, as she also complemented the look with some glossy lipstick.

The picture prompted fans to send their compliments, with one person saying that she’s the “Baddest female in the game rn.” Another said “You are the most beautiful women [sic] in this world.” The post has received over 160,000 likes in the first hour, so it’s obviously a hit.

Perhaps the reason that fans like Iggy so much is because she seems so authentic, according to The Guardian. That’s according to Iggy, who revealed during an interview that she’d never been questioned over her heritage.

“I have never had any musicians tell me that I wasn’t authentic for being white and Australian. Not one. Even I had a warped perception of how I would be received in this business. What I’ve come to realise is that it’s the people who write about music – or who are outside it in some way – who have a problem with what I am doing. The only true insiders are the musicians themselves.”

That’s definitely good news, especially since not all musicians are able to be accepted for exactly who they are without a fight.

Meanwhile, Iggy has been keeping her 12.5 million followers happy with a steady flow of selfies and photos in various outfits. She even posed in front of a fridge in some red lace lingerie while holding a pizza on October 25. The singer also wore a pink wig in this photo, and captioned it “PARTY CITY.”

Her Instagram stories also show Azalea posing in the wig, except this time she ditched the white shirt and put on a basic black bra.

It’s not like Iggy’s always showing a ton of skin though. Her second newest post features her in a black dress with 3/4-length sleeves. But even in this outfit, she flaunted her curves, as she posed against a white wall. Another recent photo shows her sporting a black T-shirt with a graphic of a hand with the middle finger. Azalea posed with a black watch and matching black nails, as she tilted her head to the right and appeared to be thinking about something.