Sofia Richie Flaunts Legs In White Dress On Instagram While Riding A Helicopter

Sofia Richie touched down in style as she shared a picture on Instagram of her riding an orange helicopter. The model wore a cute white dress with triangle cut-outs in the collar and down the front, along with ruffle accents on the bottom and some poofy sleeves. Sofia wore a headpiece, which she explained in a different photo as “the best day in Melbourne Australia…The Melbourne derby…Ladies must dress in black and white.”

The helicopter photo showed off Richie’s toned legs, as she sat upright in the backseat while wearing a pair of heels. She captioned the picture, “Wind and a head piece, never a good combo.” That explains why she’s holding her head with her right hand, which almost looks like she’s doing a salute. One fan couldn’t get enough, as they said that it’s their “fav pic ever.”

Derby Day 2018 dress codes for men, women, and children were clearly outlined before the event, according to the Herald Sun. Everyone was expected to wear strictly black and white only. Women were to “maintain a suitable standard of dress” while the men’s dress codes were stricter, including a suit or blazer.

Sofia somehow managed to take the black and white only requirement and turn up in a very chic outfit that likely had heads turning.

The model’s posted several other pictures of her trip to Australia, including a memorable series with a koala. She also posed on a yacht in a tiny leopard-print bikini in front of the Sydney Opera House.

And while there’s been tons of speculation of the relationship status between Sofia and Scott Disick, things seem to be going extremely well according to the Hollywood Life.

“Sofia is really uncomplicated and drama free, there’s no head games with her and there’s no agenda. When Scott is with her, he can just relax and be himself.”

The source also dished the difference between dating Sofia and Kourtney.

“With Kourtney, Scott always felt like he had something to prove, like he wasn’t good enough and that everybody looked down on him, like he was a hanger on, and that he wasn’t a man in his own right.”

It’s hard to know all of the details of both relationships, but if what the source is saying is true, then it doesn’t sound like Richie has much to worry about. However, there’s been rumors that the young model is unnerved by Scott spending so much time with Kourtney, including going on vacations. Plus, Richie reportedly doesn’t understand why she never makes it onto his social media pages, described the Inquisitr.