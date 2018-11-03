Michael Moore Tells ‘Angry White Men’ To ‘Give It Up’

The Oscar-winning filmmaker of 'Bowling for Columbine' says men need to let women run things for a while.

Michael Moore has been in the public spotlight since his debut feature Roger & Me was released in 1989. Since that time the filmmaker and writer has released a number of political statements, generally taking to task conservative-leaning voters and the Republican Party in general.

Recently Moore sat down with Seth Myers to prod at the GOP once again, though counting himself among the people who need to make room for more women at the top. Moore spoke about what he called “angry white men,” according to Huffington Post.

Moore was candid, yet playful, as per usual, delivering his message to Myers’ audience. He urged men to take some time off and let women take the wheel for a while, adding that the vast majority of women aren’t as man-hating as many seem to think.

It’s like, we’ve had a long run as men running everything and the Yankees could never win as many pennants as we’ve won in these 10,000 years as men. So, why don’t we just take a break? Let the majority gender run the show. What are you scared of? Women actually like us, most of us.”

Moore recently enjoyed much critical acclaim with the recent release of his film Farenheit 11/9. The documentary was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and received nary a bad review from critics present. The filmmaker took to Twitter to do a victory lap in celebration of receiving a coveted 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

OMG! I just saw this! 100% ON ROTTEN TOMATOES FOR MY NEW FILM!! The reviews are beyond incredible. Thank you to all who have been affected by “FAHRENHEIT 11/9”. I will post some later. #gratitude #blastoff #September21everywhere pic.twitter.com/h3cxNnL0ir — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 8, 2018

Since the TIFF, that score has slipped, as more critics add their two cents to the pile. Fahrenheit 11/9 blasts the current Trump administration, as would be expected. One thing that came as a surprise to man, however, is that Moorse spent much of his time also blasting Democrats and left-leaning leaders for helping cement the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

As of now, Fahrenheit 11/9 still sits at an impressive 81 percent with movie critics, considering the potentially-alienating nature of the documentary. Audience score has been more mixed for the film, on Rotten Tomatoes, and is currently sitting at 57 percent.

Moore declared earlier this year that his most recent film was ‘the beginning of the end’ for Trump. As to whether or not that prediction will come true, remains to be seen. One indicator may be the upcoming midterm elections, which will be decided on November 6. Currently, Election Betting Odds gives Democrats the advantage to win the United States House Of Representatives, but says Republicans will maintain control of the Senate.